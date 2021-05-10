It’s safe to say 2020/21 has not been a peaceful one in terms of global football and UEFA’s showpiece game – the Champions League final 2021 – is ready to round the season off in typically turbulent style.

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in last of this year’s Champions League fixtures, and that’s just about all that’s been confirmed at this point as competition officials work hard to determine when and where the game will actually take place.

The Istanbul final looks to be in serious doubt after being included on the UK’s red list of countries for travel with new locations being proposed.

The Champions League final always offers up a feast of terrific football, tense drama and an overload of excitement, and the hectic build-up is only adding to the tension of this one.

We’re keeping track of all the latest updates to keep you informed, but once the players cross those white lines in a couple of weeks time, you’ll be able to forget about all the logistics and soak up the climax of the domestic football season before the big summer of Euro 2020 begins.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Champions League final including when the game kicks off, what time TV coverage starts and more.

When is the Champions League final 2021?

The Champions League final takes place on Saturday 29th May 2021 as things stand, though further details may be confirmed depending on the outcome of the venue switch – if one actually takes place.

The date is likely to remain the same, but keep checking back for full confirmation which is expected from UEFA in the coming days.

What time does the Champions League final kick off?

The Champions League final will kick off at the usual time of 8pm in UK time.

Turkey is two hours ahead of the UK, meaning it will be a 10pm local time kick-off and could potentially roll past midnight if the game requires extra time and penalties to resolve matters.

Where is the Champions League final held in 2021?

This is the multi-million pound question. Right now, the final is scheduled to be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

However, the country has been included on the UK government’s red list of travel destinations. This means a 10-day hotel quarantine would be required for all UK citizens returning back to British soil after the final.

Transport secretary Grant Schapps has warned fans not to travel to Istanbul for the final, despite a crowd being anticipated for the showpiece game.

Due to this issue, and the fact that both teams in the final are UK-based, talks are underway between The FA and UEFA as to whether the game can be moved to Wembley at short notice. The new Tottenham Stadium and venues in Portugal have been mooted.

We await official confirmation from the organisations as to whether the location will be changed for the Champions League final in 2021 and will update this page as soon as we know more.

Will fans attend the Champions League final?

Approximately 4,000 tickets were made available to both Manchester City and Chelsea if the final were to be held in Istanbul.

Further tickets for locals and hospitality guests would’ve taken the attendance up to around 20,000 for the big game, but those hopes are likely to be dashed considering UK fans won’t be able to travel for it.

Should the game be moved to Wembley, the capacity is likely to be much lower than this figure of 20,000.

From 17th May, up to 10,000 fans or 25 per cent of total stadium capacity (whichever is lower) will be permitted to watch live football games in the UK.

The only exception is the FA Cup final, taking place on 15th May, which will permit 21,000 fans as part of a pilot test scheme.

How to get Champions League final tickets

If the game moves to Wembley, plenty of fans – and even neutrals – will be getting excited about the prospect of being able to attend the game. But of course, so much of that depends on what the restrictions dictate.

The likelihood is that a portion of tickets will be set aside for each team with season ticket holders and clubs’ individual loyalty points schemes used to determine who will be eligible for tickets.

It feels extremely unlikely that neutrals will be offered the chance to attend as with usual Champions League final ballot draws.

How to watch Champions League final on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 8pm Saturday 29th May.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Champions League final online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport Monthly Pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

