Champions League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, Round of 16 schedule and more

Once that first note drops, you’ll know it’s back. The Champions League returns to our TV screens this week and not a moment too soon.

The world’s elite club competition picks up at the Round of 16 stage with Europe’s finest teams ready to dance once more, but who will be left standing by the end of the week?

It’s hard to look beyond Barcelona v PSG as the showpiece match of the round following the knockout history between both sides in recent years.

The hosts are slipping away from the top table, but Lionel Messi will be desperate for another shot at the crown in what could be his last Champions League tie with the Catalan giants.

Elsewhere, Liverpool travel to Hungary for a clash with German side RB Leipzig due to international restrictions in each team’s home nation.

The Reds have been off-colour in 2020/21 so far, but perhaps a big European night is exactly what Jurgen Klopp’s men need to shake off their lacklustre domestic form.

Check out the comprehensive Champions League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.

How to watch Champions League on TV

Every Champions League match will be shown live on BT Sport across their full range of channels.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Champions League online

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Champions League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified

Round of 16 – first leg

Tuesday 16th February

RB Leipzig v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Barcelona v PSG (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 17th February

Sevilla v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport

Porto v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 23rd February

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport

Lazio v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 24th February

Atalanta v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport

Monchengladbach v Man City (8pm) BT Sport

Round of 16 – second leg

Tuesday 9th March

Juventus v Porto (8pm) BT Sport

Dortmund v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 10th March

PSG v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 16th March

Real Madrid v Atalanta (8pm) BT Sport

Man City v Monchengladbach (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 17th March

Bayern Munich v Lazio (8pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport

Champions League schedule and dates

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 6th/7th April

Second legs: 13th/14th April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 27th/28th April

Second legs: 4th/5th May

When is the Champions League final?

The final will take place on Saturday 29th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will be held at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – home to Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

Last season’s final should have been played in Istanbul but it was moved back due to the initial spread of coronavirus.

Champions League results

Matchday 1

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros

PSG 1-2 Man Utd

RB Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

Wednesday 21st October

Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Man City 3-1 Porto

Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Inter 2-2 Monchengladbach

Midtjylland 0-4 Atalanta

Olympiakos 1-0 Marseille

Matchday 2

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter

Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid

Marseille 0-3 Man City

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland

Atalanta 2-2 Ajax

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg

Porto 2-0 Olympiakos

Wednesday 28th October

Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea

İstanbul Başakşehir 0-2 PSG

Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig

Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

Dortmund 2-0 Zenit

Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio

Sevilla 1-0 Rennes

Ferencváros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv

Matchday 3

Tuesday 3rd November

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Monchengladbach

Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter

Man City 3-0 Olympiakos

Porto 3-0 Marseille

Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Wednesday 4th November

Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes

Zenit 1-1 Lazio

Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund

Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus

İstanbul Başakşehir 2-1 Man Utd

RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG

Matchday 4

Tuesday 24th November

Rennes 1-2 Chelsea

Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla

Man Utd 4-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig

Juventus 2-1 Ferencváros

Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona

Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge

Lazio 3-1 Zenit

Wednesday 25th November

Monchengladbach 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos 0-1 Man City

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

Inter 0-2 Real Madrid

Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland

Bayern Munich 3-1 Salzburg

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Marseille 0-2 Porto

Matchday 5

Tuesday 1st December

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

Porto 0-0 Man City

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich

Monchengladbach 2-3 Inter

Atalanta 1-1 Midtjylland

Marseille 2-1 Olympiakos

Wednesday 2nd December

İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 RB Leipzig

Krasnodar 1-0 Rennes

Man Utd 1-3 PSG

Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea

Ferencváros 0-3 Barcelona

Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Dortmund 1-1 Lazio

Club Brugge 3-0 Zenit

Matchday 6

Tuesday 8th December

Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar

Rennes 1-3 Sevilla

Zenit 1-2 Dortmund

Lazio 2-2 Club Brugge

Barcelona 0-3 Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Ferencváros

PSG 5-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

RB Leipzig 3-2 Man Utd

Wednesday 9th December

Bayern Munich 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Salzburg 0-2 Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Monchengladbach

Inter 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 3-0 Marseille

Olympiakos 0-2 Porto

Ajax 0-1 Atalanta

Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool

