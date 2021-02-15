Champions League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, Round of 16 schedule and more
Champions League football is back for 2020/21 with the group stage set to bring the drama live on TV this season.
Once that first note drops, you’ll know it’s back. The Champions League returns to our TV screens this week and not a moment too soon.
The world’s elite club competition picks up at the Round of 16 stage with Europe’s finest teams ready to dance once more, but who will be left standing by the end of the week?
It’s hard to look beyond Barcelona v PSG as the showpiece match of the round following the knockout history between both sides in recent years.
The hosts are slipping away from the top table, but Lionel Messi will be desperate for another shot at the crown in what could be his last Champions League tie with the Catalan giants.
Elsewhere, Liverpool travel to Hungary for a clash with German side RB Leipzig due to international restrictions in each team’s home nation.
The Reds have been off-colour in 2020/21 so far, but perhaps a big European night is exactly what Jurgen Klopp’s men need to shake off their lacklustre domestic form.
Check out the comprehensive Champions League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.
How to watch Champions League on TV
Every Champions League match will be shown live on BT Sport across their full range of channels.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream Champions League online
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Champions League fixtures on TV
All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified
Round of 16 – first leg
Tuesday 16th February
RB Leipzig v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Barcelona v PSG (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 17th February
Sevilla v Dortmund (8pm) BT Sport
Porto v Juventus (8pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 23rd February
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport
Lazio v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 24th February
Atalanta v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport
Monchengladbach v Man City (8pm) BT Sport
Round of 16 – second leg
Tuesday 9th March
Juventus v Porto (8pm) BT Sport
Dortmund v Sevilla (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 10th March
PSG v Barcelona (8pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v RB Leipzig (8pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 16th March
Real Madrid v Atalanta (8pm) BT Sport
Man City v Monchengladbach (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 17th March
Bayern Munich v Lazio (8pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport
Champions League schedule and dates
Quarter-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 6th/7th April
Second legs: 13th/14th April
Semi-finals
Draw: 19th March
First legs: 27th/28th April
Second legs: 4th/5th May
When is the Champions League final?
The final will take place on Saturday 29th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.
It will be held at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – home to Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.
Last season’s final should have been played in Istanbul but it was moved back due to the initial spread of coronavirus.
Champions League results
Matchday 1
Tuesday 20th October
Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge
Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus
Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros
PSG 1-2 Man Utd
RB Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
Wednesday 21st October
Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
Man City 3-1 Porto
Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter 2-2 Monchengladbach
Midtjylland 0-4 Atalanta
Olympiakos 1-0 Marseille
Matchday 2
Tuesday 27th October
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter
Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid
Marseille 0-3 Man City
Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland
Atalanta 2-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg
Porto 2-0 Olympiakos
Wednesday 28th October
Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
İstanbul Başakşehir 0-2 PSG
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio
Sevilla 1-0 Rennes
Ferencváros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv
Matchday 3
Tuesday 3rd November
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Monchengladbach
Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich
Real Madrid 3-2 Inter
Man City 3-0 Olympiakos
Porto 3-0 Marseille
Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool
Wednesday 4th November
Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar
Chelsea 3-0 Rennes
Zenit 1-1 Lazio
Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund
Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus
İstanbul Başakşehir 2-1 Man Utd
RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG
Matchday 4
Tuesday 24th November
Rennes 1-2 Chelsea
Krasnodar 1-2 Sevilla
Man Utd 4-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig
Juventus 2-1 Ferencváros
Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona
Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge
Lazio 3-1 Zenit
Wednesday 25th November
Monchengladbach 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta
Inter 0-2 Real Madrid
Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland
Bayern Munich 3-1 Salzburg
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille 0-2 Porto
Matchday 5
Tuesday 1st December
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid
Liverpool 1-0 Ajax
Porto 0-0 Man City
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Monchengladbach 2-3 Inter
Atalanta 1-1 Midtjylland
Marseille 2-1 Olympiakos
Wednesday 2nd December
İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 RB Leipzig
Krasnodar 1-0 Rennes
Man Utd 1-3 PSG
Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea
Ferencváros 0-3 Barcelona
Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Dortmund 1-1 Lazio
Club Brugge 3-0 Zenit
Matchday 6
Tuesday 8th December
Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar
Rennes 1-3 Sevilla
Zenit 1-2 Dortmund
Lazio 2-2 Club Brugge
Barcelona 0-3 Juventus
Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Ferencváros
PSG 5-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
RB Leipzig 3-2 Man Utd
Wednesday 9th December
Bayern Munich 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Salzburg 0-2 Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid 2-0 Monchengladbach
Inter 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 3-0 Marseille
Olympiakos 0-2 Porto
Ajax 0-1 Atalanta
Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool
