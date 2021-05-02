What channel is Chelsea v Real Madrid Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea know they’re just two Champions League fixtures away from lifting the hallowed trophy once again, but they face a stern test at home to Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Madrid in the Spanish capital after a goal from Christian Pulisic and behemoth performance from N’Golo Kante in midfield, well, and in defence, and in attack.

Boss Thomas Tuchel knows his team are the underdogs of the final four but such a spirited performance in Spain has massively raised hopes of forging a path to the final.

Chelsea were boosted by a brace from Kai Havertz against Fulham at the weekend, while Mason Mount produced another scintillating assist to keep momentum rolling among the Blues camp.

Real Madrid remain engaged in a terrific four-way title race in La Liga with just four matches left to play, meaning every match is a must-win if they are to succeed on all fronts this term.

When is Chelsea v Real Madrid on TV?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 5th May 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v PSG, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Real Madrid online

Chelsea v Real Madrid team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner, Mount.



Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Eder Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Chelsea v Real Madrid odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Real Madrid

In direct contrast to the attacking feast offered up by Man City and PSG, expect a far more cagey, tense affair between these two.

Both teams have defended well in recent European nights while neither have been particularly goal-thirsty. Both teams will feel they can swing this one.

On the face of it, Chelsea’s away goal could prove invaluable, but right now, they will rue not taking their chances and winning the first leg. They could have been effectively home and hosed already with another away goal.

This tie is very much still in the balance, but master pragmatist Tuchel has a very simple message to deliver to his players. They simply need to produce a clean sheet to progress, and that’s something the Blues have been terrific at under the German coach.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (11/2 at bet365)

