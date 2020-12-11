DAZN will bring UK fans access to big boxing bouts from around the world after the service was launched on this side of the Atlantic for the first time in 2020.

Advertisement

The online streaming giant operates in a range of territories and is gearing up for some enticing showdowns at competitive prices for fans to soak up in the coming weeks and beyond.

Canelo Alvarez, GGG and Callum Smith are all coming up on the service with plenty more fights to be confirmed and added to their listings as the world thaws from COVID-19 restrictions.

Check out our full guide to watching events on DAZN.

Check out our boxing on TV guide for a list of major fights coming up.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is actually an English company, started in London, but provides a multi-sport online streaming service that broadcasts live events in over 200 countries around the world.

Since it was founded in 2016, DAZN has acquired bespoke rights to sporting events for each territory.

They boast a series of mega deals including one to broadcast Premier League games and the NFL in Canada and to show Japanese J.League action across the globe, but their key success has focused on combat sports in the US.

Anthony Joshua fights are among those to be shown on DAZN in the US after they signed a deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport in 2018. Bellator MMA events are also shown in the US.

One of DAZN’s biggest coups has been tying down Canelo Alvarez to a monster 11-fight, five-year deal worth $365m.

The UK expansion will focus heavily on boxing in the opening stages, but DAZN will no doubt harbour grand ambitions of expanding their reach in the coming years.

How to watch DAZN in the UK

DAZN is available for just £1.99 per month, with Canelo Alvarez v Callum Smith and GGG v Kamil Szeremeta coming up on the same weekend in December.

You can watch the service via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Smart TVs will also allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

For the full breakdown of what fights are coming up, check out our boxing on TV guide.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.