The Mandalorian season 3 release date confirmed – cast, plot and latest news

The Mandalorian has been a runaway hit for Disney+ since day one and it’s safe to say that the show’s colossal popularity hasn’t waned at all in its second season.

For that reason, it should come as no surprise that a third outing is planned for Pedro Pascal’s ruthlessly effective bounty hunter and the infant Jedi in his care – who we now know is named Grogu.

We’re now just one week away from The Mandalorian season two finale and things seem to be pointing towards an epic conclusion, with Mando set to confront the sinister Moff Gideon and rescue his kidnapped companion.

Where will that leave things in regard to season three? It remains to be seen, but we do have an idea of when the next episodes will drop.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season three on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian season 3 release date

In December 2020, Disney held its investor day presentation and revealed that The Mandalorian season three was aiming for release on Disney+ around Christmas 2021.

Whether that means Christmas Day itself or just some time around the festive season is open to interpretation, but it appears that Mando’s story will definitely continue next year – barring any more COVID-19 delays, that is.

If you're keen to catch up on past seasons, then you'll need a subscription to the streaming service.

The Mandalorian season 3 cast

Disney

There are no confirmed details about the cast of The Mandalorian’s third season, but one can assume that Pedro Pascal will return in the title role.

The series has seen a revolving door of guest stars since its first season, but the likes of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Bill Burr’s former Imperial Mayfeld have each enjoyed multiple appearances.

So too have Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as the legendary Boba Fett and sharpshooter Fennec Shand respectively, but rumours are flying that they could be spun-off into their own Disney Plus series.

That’s exactly what happened for Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, who debuted as a guest star in The Mandalorian season two to universal acclaim from fans and critics, before her own solo show was quickly given the green light.

The Mandalorian season 3 plot

We expect the plot of The Mandalorian season three will largely depend on what exactly happens in the season two finale, due to be released on Disney+ next week.

The show has been building up to a confrontation between Mando and his Imperial rival Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), with the outcome of that battle sure to have lasting ramifications.

Will Gideon make it out alive? Could an even more malevolent force supplant him?

Whatever happens, it’s safe to assume that the internet’s beloved Baby Yoda – now known as Grogu – will remain a key figure, as his abilities with the force continue to be an area of great interest.

Is there a trailer for The Mandalorian season 3?

Not just yet. Expect to see our first look at the next season when the show commences filming in 2021.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.