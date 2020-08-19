When is The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+?

After some divisive big screen outings, The Mandalorian succeeded in winning fans back to Star Wars, with its story of a lone bounty hunter who takes a vulnerable target under his wing.

Inspired by Westerns and Samurai movies of eras past, the series told a number of shorter stories across its first season, while also setting up one overarching baddie.

Giancarlo Esposito’s villainous Moff Gideon is set to have a major role in season two, as the actor has teased his character’s past and use of the legendary Dark Saber will be influential in the episodes to come.

But of course, the most popular new addition to debut in The Mandalorian was Baby Yoda, also known as The Child, who served as a jaw-dropping surprise reveal in the premiere and sparked countless internet memes.

The Mandalorian himself is portrayed by Pedro Pascal (Narcos), who has been getting fans hyped about the next season, teasing big surprises in store.

“There are some pretty mind-blowing things,” Pascal said of the upcoming episodes. “I think expectations will be exceeded. [Fans’] love of Star Wars will be injected with steroids.”

The Mandalorian has already been renewed for a third season on Disney+, but there are a lot of questions over how the production could function in a post-pandemic world.

Showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the show’s “virtual sets”, which are explained in behind-the-scenes documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, are a major advantage in today’s difficult landscape.

Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter: “The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit, because you can limit the number of people… The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual].

“We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions and scouting in virtual reality.”

So, it’s quite possible that any delays on The Mandalorian’s production may not be quite as drastic as some other television shows have suffered, a relief for fans excited to see what’s in store.

Here’s all your essential information about season two of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian season 2 release date

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The Mandalorian season two is set to arrive on Disney+ this autumn, with Disney boss Bob Iger stating a planned release in October 2020, roughly a year since the show debuted in the US.

No official announcements have been made relating to the UK release, but it’s assumed the show will launch simultaneously in every region where Disney+ is available.

In addition, it is expected that The Mandalorian will again follow a weekly release schedule, as the first season kicked off in mid-November and dropped its epic finale in late December.

Recently, Jon Favreau confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t shifted the release date, noting that the series had completed filming before the worldwide shutdown.

“We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down,” he said during a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival.

“Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”

Favreau confirmed the start of shooting with an Instagram post on 13th November 2019, barely a day after the very first episode of series one premiered in America.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works at Disney+, with Jon Favreau busy working on new scripts during lockdown.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The only name officially confirmed for season two is Pedro Pascal, who plays the show’s title character – though it’s probable we’ll see more of The Mandalorian’s supporting cast including Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Giancarlo Esposito as formidable Moff Gideon.

In March, it was revealed that Aliens actor Michael Biehn would be joining the cast as a bounty hunter from Mando’s past, with Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) also due to appear as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, a role she previously played on animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Justified star Timothy Olyphant has also been cast in a top-secret role, as has Attack of the Clones star Temuera Morrison, which could suggest a return for original trilogy character Boba Fett.

Rumour has it that Sin City’s Rosario Dawson is bringing another fan-favourite character back to screens – ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice and another key figure in the Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows.

What will happen in The Mandalorian season 2?

Naturally, given the high-profile nature of the series, little has been revealed about the plot for season two, but possibilities include more revelations about The Child (Baby Yoda) and a face-off between Mando and Boba Fett.

“As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it’s really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it,” Favreau said.

Sam Witwer, who has previously voiced both Darth Maul and Emperor Palpatine in animated Star Wars projects, has revealed he has heard big things about the second season.

In a recent interview with Star Wars Holocron, he said, “There are things that [writer Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds.”

Is there a The Mandalorian season 2 trailer?

Unfortunately, we don’t have a trailer for season two just yet, but it’s possible we could get one very soon.

The initial teaser for The Mandalorian’s first season was released around three months ahead of the show’s November launch on Disney Plus in the US.

So, given the second season is expected to debut in October, it would be reasonable to expect some first-look within a similar timeframe – either July or August 2020.

The Mandalorian season 2 news

Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2

It has been reported that season two of The Mandalorian will see Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) take on the role of Ahsoka Tano, a central character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The character has legions of fans and this would mark her debut appearance in live-action, as well as the first Jedi to cross paths with The Mandalorian.

It’s unclear whether Ashoka will be friend or foe to our roguish bounty hunter, but rumours are already swirling over whether Dawson could play the character in more projects further down the line.

Is Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2?

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels, will appear in season two and is rumoured to be portraying his original character’s son/clone: Boba Fett.

The last time we saw Boba he was plummeting into the mouth of the deadly Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, but fans have long speculated that he may have found a way out of that terrifying death trap.

The enduring cult fanbase behind Boba Fett was essentially the inspiration for the entire Mandalorian series, so it seems inevitable he’ll play an influential part somehow.

Boba vs. Mando? We can’t wait to find out who’ll shoot first…

But is there more to the story? /Film has reported that newly-revealed cast member Timothy Olyphant has filmed scenes wearing Boba Fett’s armour, leading many to believe he’ll be playing a character called Cobb Vanth.

Vanth has cropped up recently in Chuck Wendig’s official Star Wars: Aftermath tie-in novels, where he bought Fett’s armour to wear while he acted as a protector and sheriff for a small settlement on Tattooine.

If Olyphant is playing Vanth, will Morrison simply portray Fett in flashbacks? Or will a surprising return be on the cards for our original helmeted hunter, who will no doubt want his armour back?

Things will likely become more clear as details on season two arrive.

How to watch The Mandalorian in the UK

As with season one, The Mandalorian will be available on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

The service launched in the UK back in March, with the first season of the Star Wars spin-off available to binge there now, alongside all nine movies and acclaimed animated offering The Clone Wars.

Who will direct The Mandalorian season 2?

After mostly writing and producing the previous season, Jon Favreau himself will also be sitting in the director’s chair this time.

“We’re working on season two, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly in September 2019. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Check out the directors announced so far below.

Jon Favreau: The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Iron Man

Carl Weathers: Hawaii Five-O, A Burger and a Bullet and The Mandalorian’s Greef Carga actor

Robert Rodriguez: From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids, Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel

Peyton Reed: The Break Up, Yes Man, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp

However, despite having directed the series finale last time, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi – who also voices droid IG-11 on the show – has confirmed that he will not be returning to helm any season two episodes, instead taking on a new Star Wars movie project.

The full list of directors for season two has not yet been announced, and so it remains to be seen whether any of the other season one directors, including Jurassic World‘s Bryce Dallas Howard, will return.

Will there be spin-offs from The Mandalorian?

It’s very possible.

Bob Iger has said that Disney is considering “the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Meanwhile Disney+ has also launched a companion series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series, with Jon Favreau telling stories about the making of the show.