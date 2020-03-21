Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein on TV) is introduced in The Clone Wars as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, later leaving the Jedi Order and battling the Empire alongside other heroes and having various other adventures.

A young Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Over the years she has become a favourite character with Star Wars fans, and received her feature film debut in 2019 movie The Rise of Skywalker when Ahsoka’s voice was heard among other TV and film Jedi inspiring Rey (Daisy Ridley) to take on The Emperor one last time.

However, Dawson’s casting (if true) would mark an even bigger milestone for Ahsoka, the first time that fans see a physical, live-action version of her, as well as the first time The Mandalorian has introduced an existing Star Wars character.

More like this

The older Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Rebels LucasFilm/Disney Plus

And given that Dave Filoni, who co-created the character and worked on both The Clone Wars and Rebels, currently works as a writer and director on The Mandalorian, fans can probably rest easy that it would be a respectful interpretation.

Dawson has also previously indicated her enthusiasm for playing a live-action version of Ahsoka onscreen, so assuming this news is true it’s a rare example of fan casting coming true.

And given that The Mandalorian season two has already completed filming, hopefully it won’t be too long until we get to see her in action. Ahsoka lives!

Advertisement

The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ UK on Tuesday 24th March. Want something to watch tonight? Our full TV guide is here.