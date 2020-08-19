Will there be a Good Omens season 2?

Just like the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel it is based on, Amazon and the BBC’s Good Omens – which followed an angel and a demon as they try to avert Armageddon on Earth – told a fairly contained story, concluding with its sixth episode and not especially setting up any future seeasons.

Or at least, that’s how it appeared – but Gaiman himself has not ruled out another outing of the apocalyptic series, even if there are no immediate plans to continue the story he began with his late co-author Pratchett in 1990.

Read on for everything you need to know about the possibility of a second season.

Will there be a second season of Good Omens?

Gaiman has gone back and forth about whether or not a second season of the show might be a possibility, but there’s been no official word one way or the other at this stage.

Back in 2017, on the Good Omen set, the showrunner told RadioTimes.com, “Terry and I also plotted a sequel to Good Omens that we never did.

“It was about where the angels actually came from, which is why it was pretty easy to add extra angels [including Jon Hamm’s Gabriel] to this.

“And having come up with that plot, we know that if people love this enough and if the time and the will is there, we could absolutely go back and do a lot more.”

However later – in March 2019, just before the first series aired, Gaiman appeared to suggest that there wouldn’t be another series after all.

“The lovely thing about Good Omens is it has a beginning, it has a middle, and it has an end,” he said at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“Season one of Good Omens is Good Omens. It’s brilliant. It finishes. You have six episodes and we’re done. We won’t try to build in all these things to try to let it continue indefinitely.”

But even more recently Gaiman seemed keen on the idea once again, exclusively telling RadioTimes.com that he “would love” to write more Good Omens in the future.

“I think it would be fair to say that there is nobody in the world who doesn’t want more Good Omens,” he said. “Right now, the challenges of creating more Good Omens are challenges of time and the world, not of willingness.

“I would love to write more Good Omens. I want Crowley and Aziraphale together doing stuff. Watching Michael and David in Staged gave me so much joy, and a sort of weird, proud, kind of semi-parental joy, because I was like, ‘These are my boys. I put them together. And look at that!’.

“It also made me go, you know, ‘I really need to do something to get more Good Omens to happen.’ Because, honestly, I need David back in his sunglasses, and I need Michael shaved and with white hair, being Aziraphale again.”

So the good news is that while nothing is official, it seems Gaiman is still open to writing some more.

When will Good Omens season 2 be released?

In all likelihood not for a long time – even if a second season does materialise, it would still need to be written and cast even before production could get underway, so a second run of the show is by no means imminent.

Who would star in Good Omens season 2?

Of course it would depend entirely on what direction Gaiman decided to take the plot, but you’d imagine that Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley would be back.

And Sheen, at least, has previously said he’d be open to making a comeback, telling RadioTimes.com, “It would depend on if there was another story. It’d have to be by Neil, I suppose, and it would depend on what it was, really. But yeah, I’d come back.

“I love the character and I love the world of it. It’s very enjoyable working with David and the rest of the team.”

What would Good Omens season 2 be about?

As mentioned in the quotes above, Gaiman has said that he and Terry Pratchett had plotted a sequel that was about where the angels actually came from – so in the event of a second season it’s likely that we might see some kind of origin story.

Good Omens is available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video – find out what else to watch with our TV Guide