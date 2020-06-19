Gritty comic book adaptation The Boys has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows on Amazon Prime Video, presenting a terrifying look at superheroes as you’ve never seen them before.

The series takes place in a world where heroism is a top commodity for a corporation called Vought International, which works around the clock to maintain the public image of its super team called The Seven.

That’s no easy task as the team is filled with morally reprehensible personalities, who have been corrupted by their powerful position and feel nothing but contempt for the ordinary people they claim to protect.

That’s where The Boys come in. Led by the mysterious Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and newbie Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), they are a ragtag group with one purpose only: to kill the supers once and for all.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Boys season two…

When is The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

There’s no confirmed date just yet for when The Boys season two will launch on Amazon Prime Video, but it does look set to premiere sometime in 202o.

In May, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed on Twitter that the second season is being edited together remotely and that we can expect to find out an air date “soon.”

The series first debuted on 26th July 2019, so it’s possible that the new episodes could drop in the late summertime too, but this is just speculation for the time being.

We’ll update this page with more information as it comes in.

Who is in the cast of The Boys season 2?

The second season of The Boys will see the return of most of the surviving members of the cast, including The Boys themselves headed up by Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok) as the intimidating Billy Butcher.

Jack Quaid will also return as his newest accomplice Hughie Campbell, who doesn’t always have the stomach for Butcher’s merciless approach to things.

Expect to see more of Laz Alonso’s Marvin and Tomer Capon’s Frenchie, two members of The Boys who frequently clash over how they should run their operations, as well as Karen Fukuhara as their powerful enhanced ally Kimiko.

The official Twitter account for The Boys posted the below image of the vigilante group giving the finger in front of a poster of their rivals, meaning their trademark bad attitude isn’t going anywhere…

Speaking of The Seven (or what’s left of them), we’ll surely be getting more of Anthony Starr’s terrifying Superman allegory Homelander, who will probably only become more unhinged over the course of season two.

His surviving associates include warrior Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), speedster A-Train (Jessie T Usher), aquatic hero The Deep (Chace Crawford), and their newest recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the only member of the team with a conscience.

There’s also the ludicrously named Black Noir, a Batman parody portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, who is yet to speak or take off his mask – but season two could reveal a bit more about him.

We’ll also be treated to some new additions including actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (Agents of SHIELD) in a top secret role, Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Diet) as a charismatic church leader, and Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as a promising young congresswoman.

Meanwhile, Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) will appear in season two as a Neo-Nazi with super powers who goes by the moniker Stormfront and becomes a sworn enemy of The Boys.

What could happen in The Boys season 2?

**Spoilers for season one**

The first season of The Boys ended on a huge cliffhanger, as Billy Butcher found himself reunited with his missing wife, who is revealed to have been raising Homelander’s baby.

Season two will have to pick up on the fallout of that reveal and find a way for Butcher to get off Homelander’s radar, which won’t be easy given his incredible powers.

Is there a trailer for The Boys season 2?

Yes! Amazon Prime Video revealed this first look at season two of The Boys, which doesn’t give much away in terms of plot – aside from the fact that there will be plenty more gory fights…

