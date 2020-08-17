Kripke was effusive about the new addition to The Boys in a statement: “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother."

Kripke continued: "As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

Ackles, 42, was welcomed by fans of The Boys, while his own fanbase gave the the casting news an almost universal thumbs-up.

"I don't think my brain will be capable of processing if I see Karl Urban [Billy Butcher] and Jensen Ackles on screen together," said one fan on Twitter.

This poster reflected the sentiment of The Boys audience. "Already love this show so much! It just got better."

An Ackles fan remarked on the "love and respect" Kripke has for the Texan actor.

Random Acts charity director Rachel Miner commented that she feels "lucky there are good people like them who use their power for good in this world, definite superheroes!"

This fan was feeling overwhelmed about "the power this man has".

Ackles himself chose a stylish way of announcing his casting on Instagram. The actor was expected to take time out after Supernatural ended for ever after 15 seasons, but the opportunity to join a massive show like The Boys must have been irresistible.

Of course, with any significant casting in any franchise there are always doubters. This Ackles fan, for example, doesn't like The Boys and found it impossible to join in the hysteria surrounding his casting.

The Boys season two will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 4th September.

