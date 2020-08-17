Since reaching out to Kripke earlier this year, talks have been ongoing over who Morgan could play in the third season of The Boys - but the current pandemic is posing a difficult obstacle.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Kripke explained the logistical problem that might well quash all hopes of his Supernatural cohort Morgan making an appearance.

"We’ve been texting back and forth about trying to figure it out," he said. "I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that up, because he is a regular on another show.

"He is on The Walking Dead, so he could only come up for a couple of days. And if there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible.

"So, of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role might be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way, then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out."

The Boys earned an early third season renewal long before the second even premiered, with Kripke hinting that the storyline could take inspiration from the US government's response to coronavirus.

The second season begins airing on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September, accompanied by a brand new behind-the-scenes show hosted by Aisha Tyler.

The Walking Dead has already faced major delays due to the pandemic, with its season 10 finale pushed from its originally scheduled air date in April to a new slot this October.

