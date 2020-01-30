Netflix January 2020 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

2019 was a huge year for Netflix, and as the streaming giant heads into its second decade it’s showing no signs of slowing down its output with a raft of originals heading our way at the start of 2020.

January sees the finale of one of Netflix’s greatest shows, BoJack Horseman, which draws to a close after six seasons, while popular LM Montgomery adaptation Anne with an E also reaches its conclusion after three series.

More recent critical hit Sex Education returns for its second run of episodes, comedy Grace and Frankie is back for series six, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gets its third season and a host of shows in just about every conceivable genre make their Netflix debut, with Messiah and AJ and the Queen among the highlights.

Here’s the list…

Wednesday 1st January

Ghost Stories An Indian anthology film comprised of four chilling and twisted ghost stories. Watch on Netflix

Messiah New series that explores what might happen if a messianic figure appeared on Earth in the modern age. Watch on Netflix

Spinning Out Drama series about a competitive ice skater (Kaya Scodelario) who struggles to revive her career after a disastrous fall and amid ongoing personal issues. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 2nd January

Sex, Explained Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks about the ins and outs of sex in an informative documentary series. Watch on Netflix

Thieves of the Wood Historical drama about a notorious highwaymen who’s elevated to hero status during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium. Watch on Netflix

Friday 3rd January

Anne with an E The adaptation of LM Montgomery’s beloved books reaches its conclusion with its third and final season. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 4th January

Go! Go! Cory Carson Children’s programme about an anthropomorphic car, based on a hit line of kid’s toys. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 7th January

Live Twice, Love Once (Vivir dos veces) Spanish language film that sees an elderly man attempt to find a former love interest. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 8th January

Cheer Documentary series charting a group of competitive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to continue its impressive record at the National Championship. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th January

AJ and the Queen New road comedy series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who travels across the US with a ten-year-old stowaway. Watch on Netflix

Harvey Girls Forever! season 4 The animated series returns for a fourth run. Watch on Netflix

The Inbestigators season 2 The group of grade five detectives are back to solve some more puzzling cases. Watch on Netflix

Medical Police Comedy series about two American doctors who find themselves recruited as government agents after discovering a deadly virus in Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Scissor Seven Anime about a hapless contract killer armed with a pair of hairdressing skills and an exceptional talent for disguise. Watch on Netflix

Until Dawn French reality comedy that sees a series of the country’s comics head to spooky locations to embark on a series of challenges. Watch on Netflix

Zumbo’s Just Desserts season 2 A return for the Australian baking show with hosts Adrian Zumbo and Rachel Khoo. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th January

The Healing Powers of Dude Family comedy show about an 11-year-old boy who relies on his trusty mutt to help deal with social anxiety. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 14th January

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts A girl is desperate to get home after finding herself in a strange world filled with mutant creatures. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 15th January

Grace and Frankie season 6 The rip-roaring comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is back for another series. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 16th January

NiNoKuni Anime that follows a pair of high school students as they travel between the real world and a parallel universe in a bid to help a friend. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January

Ares Dutch series about a secret student society that might be more sinister that it first seemed. Watch on Netflix

A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous. Watch on Netflix

Hip-Hop Evolution season 4 The documentary series is back to continue the story of hip-hop’s story in the US. Watch on Netflix

Nailed It! Germany (Wer kann, der kann!) German version of the American bake-off style competition Nailed It! Watch on Netflix

Sex Education: season 2 The hit show returns, as Otis finds himself trying to control his newly found sexual urges and also keep up his friendship with Maeve. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: season 14 More from the show that centres on brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their friends Charlie and Mac, who all co-own the bar Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January

Family Reunion: part 2 Second season of sitcom about a Seattle family who have moved to Georgia. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 21st January

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty The first comedy special from North Carolina comedian Fortune Feimster touches on topics including childhood misadventures. Watch on Netflix

Word Party season 4 The kids’ show returns for more educational fun. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 22nd January

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak Docuseries about influenza that examines humankind’s preparedness for another outbreak. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 23rd January

The Ghost Bride A Mandarin murder mystery focusing on a young woman how finds herself in the afterlife. Watch on Netflix

October Faction Comic-book adaptation about a monster-hunting couple who keep their identity hidden from their children. Watch on Netflix

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 1 part 2 The second part of the first season of the anime series. Watch on Netflix

Friday 24th January

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 The third part of the popular dark adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch finds the titular hero reeling from the events of series two. Watch on Netflix

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow The actress’s controversial website Goop comes to life with this docu-series exploring ideas and pushing boundaries regarding healthy living. Watch on Netflix

The Ranch: the Final Season (part 8) The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is back for one more run. Watch on Netflix

Rise of Empires: Ottoman A series that takes a look at the history of the ottoman Empire using both scripted and documentary elements. Watch on Netflix

A Sun A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 26th January

Vir Das: for India The comedian explores India’s history, including its traditions and culture. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 29th January

Dunkirk Christopher Nolan’s Second World War drama, starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and Mark Rylance. Watch on Netflix

Next in Fashion Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix

Night on Earth A brand-new natural history series focusing on the wonders of the nocturnal world, filmed with ground-breaking technology. Watch on Netflix

Omniscient Dystopian drama set in a world where everyone is under constant surveillance. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 30th January

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey Reality show in which seven Japanese strangers look for love while journeying across Africa. Watch on Netflix

The Stranger A family man finds himself on a search to uncover the truth about the people closest to him. Watch on Netflix

Friday 31st January

Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2 The alcoholic horse returns one last time as one of Netflix’s greatest shows draws to a close

Diablero season 2 A return for the Mexican horror series

Luna Nera In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny

Miss Americana: Taylor Swift Documentary about the US pop sensation

Ragnarok Norwegian coming-of-age drama based in a small town apparently headed for another Ragnarok

37 Seconds Film about a young woman with cerebral palsy who wants to become a successful manga artist while still fulfilling her family obligations