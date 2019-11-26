What is Go! Go! Cory Carson about?

Based on the Go! Go! Smart Wheels toy line, this series follows the adorable-looking kid car Cory as he gets into all sorts of adventures in the sunny town of Bumperton Hills.

Ideal for keeping the little ones occupied in the new year, with plenty of cute animated cars to boot.

Who is behind the show?

The programme has a great pedigree of TV and film pros behind it. It's executive produced by Alex Woo (Wall•e, Ratatouille), Stanley Moore (Finding Dory, Monster’s University) and Tone Thyne (Wonder Pets!, The Adventures of Napkin Man!).

Is there a trailer for Go! Go! Cory Carson?

Yes! Yes! It's rather charming: