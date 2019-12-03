Netflix December 2019 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

Ever since Game of Thrones drew to a close earlier in 2019, there’s been a lot of discussion as to what will be the next major fantasy drama – and Netflix hopes the answer to that question is The Witcher, which kicks off this month.

Marriage Story, the second Netflix film from acclaimed writer/director Noah Baumbach also debuts on the platform in December, as does Michael Bay blockbuster 6 Underground and The Two Popes, which stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce.

This month also sees the second series of successful original shows You and Lost in Space and a slew of new Christmas content – including the third film in The Christmas Prince saga and a festive special with Jack Whitehall and his father.

Here’s the full list…

Sunday 1st December

10,000 BC An epic action-adventure film charting a prehistoric tribe of mammoth hunters.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish A singing hopeful finds her route to success blocked by her stepmother and two wicked stepsisters.

A Private War Rosamund Pike stars as American war journalist Marie Colvin in this biopic from Oscar-nominated documentary film-maker Matthew Heineman.

Bloodsport Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in this American martial arts film.

Dead Kids A socially awkward teen and a group of misfits plan to abduct an arrogant rich kid.

Going the Distance A young couple try to keep their long-distance relationship alive.

High-End Yaariyan Indian film about three friends who live abroad.

The Hole in the Ground Supernatural horror film about a young woman who suspects her son's disturbing behaviour is linked to a mysterious sinkhole.

Jindua An Indian man marries a Canadian woman to gain citizenship and falls in love with the girl next door.

Knightfall season 2 The historical drama series returns.

Mahi NRI A young man arrives in Birmingham hoping to start a new life.

Mid90s Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with this coming-of-age skater film.

Morphle season 1 Animated cartoon for kids.

Sonic X season 3 Anime series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games.

Monday 2nd December

Team Kaylie part two Second part of the first series of original kids show about young billionaire celebrity. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 3rd December

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah The popular stand-up delivers laughs in her second Netflix special, this time exploring her Jewish roots. Watch on Netflix

The First Temptation of Christ Brazilian comedy about Jesus’s 30th birthday. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th December

Magic for Humans season two Magician Justin Willman returns with more tricks

The Road to Love season one A woman from a macho truck family is kicked out her home

Thursday 5th December

A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby The third instalment in the Netflix original Christmas tale sees Aldovia welcome a new arrival

Home for Christmas A perpetually single young woman searches for love in December

V-Wars season one New series that focuses on a vampire war, which pits vampires against humans

Friday 6th December

Astronomy Club season one Absurd sketch comedy series from the first all-black Upright Citizens Brigade Troupe

The Chosen One season 2 Second run of Brazilian thriller series that focuses on three young doctors who clash with a local faith healer

The Confession Killer True crime documentary series examining the case of Henry Lee Lucas, an American who confessed to hundreds of unsolved murders

Fuller House season five Final series of the sitcom reboot

Inferno Thriller starring Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones and Irrfan Khan, based on Dan Brown’s novel

Marriage Story Critically lauded divorce drama from Noah Baumbach with acclaimed performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson

Spirit Riding Free: the Spirit of Christmas Festive special of animated kids show

Three Days of Christmas season one Festive Spanish drama about four sisters dealing with various problems across three Christmases

Triad Princess season one Taiwanese series following the daughter of a powerful triad boss

Virgin River season one A nurse practitioner is surprised by what she finds after leaving LA for a remote town in northern California

Monday 9th December

A Family Reunion Christmas The comedy series gets the Christmas special treatment

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies Indian star Amit Tandon talks everything from the death of romance to injustices in modern parenting

How to Get Away with Murder season five Legal drama returns for a fifth run

Tuesday 10th December

Destination Wedding Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star in this black comedy about Frank and Lindsay, two deeply bitter and resentful people forced to endure a wedding together

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show The popular comedian tackles outrage culture, feminism and massages in latest comedy special

Thursday 12th December

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father Jack invites his father onstage for a comedy extravaganza in London’s West End

Friday 13th December

6 Underground Netflix’s latest big budget blockbuster is directed by Michael Bay with Ryan Reynolds in the lead role and follows six billionaires who form a vigilante group after faking their deaths

Saturday 14th December

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season four Ru-Paul invites more queens back for a second shot at drag race glory

Sunday 15th December

Five Feet Apart Tale of two teenagers with the progressive lung disease cystic fibrosis who fall in love

Monday 16th December

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Edgar Wright’s beloved adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Tuesday 17th December

Ronny Cheng: Asian Comedian Destroys America The Daily Show star delivers another stand-up special

Wednesday 18th December

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer True crime series that tells the story of a group of amateur online detectives pulled into a dark underworld

Jurassic World Chris Pratt stars in the adventure sequel set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park

Soundtrack season one Original musical drama series about two struggling artists in LA

Friday 20th December

The Two Popes Biographical drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis

The Witcher season one Henry Cavill stars in big budget fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books – which have already spawned a hugely successful video game series

Tuesday 24th December

Como Caido del Cielo A legendary Mexican actor-singer is sent back to Earth in order to earn his place in heaven

Fighting with My Family Stephen Merchant’s biographical comedy drama about successful WWE wrestler Paige

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Brunch A variety special from the revered comedian

Lost in Space season two The reboot of the classic sci-fi series returns

Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 Reality show in which six strangers house share in Tokyo

Thursday 26th December

The Bonfire of Destiny season one French period drama series that follows events after a devastating fire in 1897 Paris

Downsizing Melancholy comedy starring Matt Damon in which the world’s overpopulation crisis has been solved by scientists, who have found a way to shrink human beings to a fraction of their normal size

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers season one The mega film franchise gets a TV spin off aimed at younger viewers

You season two The popular series about a psychopath stalker returns for a second series

Joe’s back, but where? YOU S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/54hZYWTLtv — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019

Friday 27th December

The Gift season one New drama series follows a Turkish painter as she discovers secrets relating to an Anatolian archaeological site

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up The comedy star documents turbulence in his career and marriage

Monday 30th December

Alexa & Katie season three The third series of the Netflix original sitcom about the titular lifelong best friends

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened Anime series that continues story of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Tuesday 31st December

Ares season one Dutch horror series about a student society with demonic secrets

The Degenerates season two A second series of provocative comedy routines from up and coming stand-ups

Go! Go! Cory Carson! season one Animated kids show about a child car and his adventures in Bumperton Hills

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum Third instalment of the electric action film series starring Keanu Reeves

La La Land Bittersweet musical romance starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

The Neighbor season one Spanish superhero series based on a comic

Spectros season one A teenager and his friends find themselves caught between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits