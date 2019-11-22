Is Soundtrack on Netflix?

All 10 episodes of Soundtrack will be available to watch on Netflix from 18th December 2019.

What is Soundtrack about?

Soundtrack will follow a diverse group of people in Los Angeles who are connected by love and music.

Judging by creator Josh Safran's previous offerings (Gossip Girl, Endless Love, Quantico), it's safe to expect plenty of good old-fashioned theatrics.

Advertisement

More like this

Who is in the cast of Soundtrack?

As well as dancing queen Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance), Soundtrack will feature Alien: Covenant and Blair Witch star Callie Hernandez, House of Cards star Campbell Scott and The Path's Paul James.