What is Astronomy Club about?

The improv group's Netflix show will feature a blend of Astronomy Club's signature sketch comedy and a series of connected interstitials.

In true Astronomy Club style, the 6 half-hour episodes will use comedy to tackle big social, cultural and political issues, with a few jabs at Netflix thrown in for good measure.

When is it on Netflix?

Astronomy Club will be available to Netflix subscribers from 6th December, 2019.

Who is in Astronomy Club?

All 8 members of the New York-based improv group will be part of the Netflix series. They are Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, Keisha Zollar and James III.

Their combined experience includes writing and producing for everyone from HBO and Netflix to Comedy Central and Funny or Die.

Is there a trailer?