What is The Two Popes about?

Based on actual events, The Two Popes (not to be confused with The New Pope) follows the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis as they forge a historic new path for the Catholic Church. After requesting to retire, future-pope Cardinal Bergoglio is summoned to the Vatican where Pope Benedict reveals a secret that threatens the church's future, and the two must grapple with tradition, progress, the problematic past and of course each other.

Expect some great acting from two screen veterans, an intimate introspective of the Catholic Church and even an unexpected sprinkling of humour.

Who is in the cast of The Two Popes?

In perhaps the most accurate casting ever, Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins stars as the similar-looking Pope Benedict, and Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce is basically indistinguishable from the actual Pope Francis he is portraying.

Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole and Lisandro Fik also appear.

Is there a trailer for The Two Popes?