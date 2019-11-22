When is Part 2 on Netflix?

Team Kaylie Part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from 2nd December, 2019. The streaming giant ordered 20 episodes of the kids show, with 5 episodes airing back in February this year. It's likely the first season will be split into 4 parts.

What is Team Kaylie about?

Disgraced influencer Kyalie Konrad must rebrand herself after a misunderstanding with the law by leading a middle school wilderness club.

Despite a few hiccups, the reality star gets more than she bargains for when she proves she's more than just an Insta-worthy face, makes friends and discover who she is beyond a social media personality.

Who is in the Team Kaylie cast?

The Voice contestant Bryana Salaz stars as phone-glued influencer Kaylie, while wilderness group The Porcupines includes Kai Kalhoun, Symera Jackson and Elie Samouhi.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is!