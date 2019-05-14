Lucifer bosses explain series four finale – and tease “brilliant” idea for series five

Lucifer series four, which dropped in its entirety on Netflix on Wednesday 8th May, came to a dramatic and emotional end – and now the showrunners have explained the events of the finale and teased future episodes.

Advertisement

***Warning: major spoilers ahead for Lucifer season four***

The final episode saw demons escape from hell on a mission to convince their king, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), to come back. Lucifer was reluctant to do so, given that he had just had an epiphany and decided to become a better person, leaving his life as the devil behind.

Refusing to return, he told the demons to rule hell themselves, but only a celestial has the power to do that, so the demons kidnapped a newborn nephilim baby, Charlie, to make him their new king.

In retaliation, Lucifer, Eve (Inbar Lavi), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Amenadiel (DB Woodside) fought to save the baby in the knowledge that the demons would eventually be back for him, and Lucifer eventually decided to return, with the intention of being both the King of Hell and the good angel he strives to be.

The episode ended with a tearful goodbye with his first love, Chloe (Lauren German).

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson has explained that sending Lucifer down “a path of healing” in series four felt like a risk as the whole show rides on him being the devil.

“One of the things we really wanted to do was have Lucifer actually have an epiphany and actually start down a path of healing,” Henderson told Entertainment Weekly.

“It was kind of a scary thing because at first we were like, ‘Are we going to break the show? If Lucifer has an epiphany, is that it?’ One of the things we realised is that it just opened up an all new story.”

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich added that the season ended with Lucifer back in hell because he’s “using his bad for good”.

“When these demons come up,” said Modrovich, “he’s the only one who can put it right, and he’s proud of himself in that moment. Chloe’s proud of him in that moment. He’s used his bad, if you will, for good. That’s kind of the big win of the end of the season.”

The showrunners also teased fans with potential ideas for a fifth season, should Netflix renew the show.

“We have a lot of exciting ways, and one way in particular, to do it that launches an awesome, awesome season five,” said Henderson

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be season five. We even have the first scene [of season five], which is one of my favourite things we’ve ever come up with.”

Modrovich added: “We really try to ping it in a completely different direction. If everyone is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as bats*** as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored.

“We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Then the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘And brilliant.’”

Henderson concluded: “Those are the ones that often stick and those are the ones that help to define our show.”

Advertisement

Lucifer series four is currently streaming on Netflix