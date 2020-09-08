When is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam released in cinemas? Latest news on the DC Comics blockbuster

The DC Extended Universe hasn’t been shy about its ambition as of late, recently holding a huge virtual event – DC FanDome – showing off its upcoming film, television and video game projects.

Advertisement

Black Adam is among the most hotly anticipated, seeing Hollywood icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson step into the shoes of one of DC’s most powerful players.

The seeds were sown for this epic project in 2019, when Zachary Levi’s Shazam hit cinemas and contained a few subtle nods towards Black Adam, as the two are long-term comic book rivals.

Here’s everything we know so far about DC Comics’ Black Adam:

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Black Adam released in cinemas?

Black Adam is currently scheduled for release on 22nd December 2021, but this date could very well be moved in the coming months due to complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally expected to start filming in the summer of this year, cameras are no longer expected to start rolling until early 2021, which wouldn’t give visual effects teams much time to polish those all-important action sequences.

We’ll keep this page up to date with Black Adam release information as it comes in.

What is Black Adam about?

Black Adam is the long-awaited solo movie for one of DC’s most popular antiheroes.

His origin, as told in Jerry Ordway’s 1994 story The Power of Shazam!, reveals Black Adam was born thousands of years ago in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Kahndaq.

Born “Teth-Adam”, son of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II, he was rewarded with incredible powers bestowed on him by the high priest and wizard, Shazam.

However, when Black Adam is corrupted by the demon Blaze, who brings out a power-hungry side to his personality, Shazam punishes him by stripping him of his powers and sealing them in a scarab.

The character was later resurrected in the present day, initially to serve as a fearsome arch-enemy to Billy Batson (played by Zachary Levi in 2019’s Shazam!), but gradually taking on more antihero qualities as he develops.

Expect the Black Adam movie to explore this origin story, but that’s not all; in a major addition to the DC Extended Universe, the upcoming blockbuster will also introduce the Justice Society of America.

The superhero team actually predates the Justice League, but aren’t quite as well known due to their location in a parallel universe known simply as Earth-2.

Speaking to Collider, producer Hiram Garcia said: “We are so excited to introduce the Justice Society, especially Hawkman who’s such a beloved character and one of those heroes who’s always meant so much to the DC universe.

“When you take a powerhouse like Black Adam and inject him into this DC cinematic universe you want to make sure you are putting characters around him that can really up the stakes.

“As DJ likes to say, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe really is going to change, so Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone will have their hands full no matter how we choose to have them interact with Black Adam.”

Who is in the cast of Black Adam?

Getty

There isn’t a huge amount in the way of casting details just yet, aside from Dwayne Johnson in the lead role.

The former WWE star has been circling the characters of Black Adam and Shazam for many years, ultimately settling on the former due to his unpredictably rebellious nature.

The only other confirmed cast member is Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, a DC Comics superhero capable of manipulating his size and strength, growing up to 60 feet tall at will.

Expect more casting announcements soon, particularly as we now know exactly which JSA members will be debuting in the film.

There has been much speculation over which existing DC heroes could appear in Black Adam, with Shazam and Superman among the most heavily rumoured.

Is Black Adam a sequel to Shazam?

Warner Bros

Not exactly. Given their comic book history, it stands to reason that the Black Adam and Shazam movie franchises will be relatively closely connected.

However, Black Adam will not serve as a direct sequel to 2019’s Shazam! movie, and it seems that Dwayne Johnson’s antihero won’t be crossing paths with his scarlet-clad nemesis for some time.

Zachary Levi said at CCXP Cologne Convention last summer: “I can say that as far as I know, Black Adam is not going to be in the second Shazam!, because the idea is that they want to go and do a standalone Black Adam movie first.”

“And then it would kind of be, if we do a third Shazam! and a second Black Adam… that’s where we would [meet]. Because he’s like the ultimate bad guy for Captain Marvel / Shazam.”

Is there a Black Adam trailer?

Not just yet. If filming does start in early 2021, we could perhaps expect a teaser trailer next summer.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.