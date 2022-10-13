Johnson plays the title role in the upcoming film, portraying a popular antihero from the comic books who is frequently depicted as a rival to Shazam (Zachary Levi).

Black Adam’s release date is fast approaching, and now we have the first reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s DC movie to prove it.

The actor has long promised that Black Adam will change the status quo in the DC universe and, judging by the early reviews for the movie, it seems he might be right.

Early reviews have praised the film, with critics calling it "epic on every level" and a "game-changer" while hailing Johnson’s performance, calling it a role he was "born to play".

Many critics have also praised Pierce Brosnan’s performance, with one reviewer tweeting: "Pierce Brosnan kills it as Doctor Fate. He steals scenes. Charismatic as ever."

Another wrote: "#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. There is barely anytime to breathe, or even talk", while another critic said: "@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Jaume Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale."

A new trailer for Black Adam was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 earlier this year, giving fans a look at Johnson's lightning-wielding warrior, as well as a closer look at Brosnan's sorcerer Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as DC hero Hawkman.

Fans had been wondering just how villainous Johnson’s character would be in his DC entry and, speaking at the panel, director Jaume Collet-Serra offered insight into how he approached the source material.

"This seemed like a Dirty Harry-type of character," he explained, adding: "When the system is broken and when the system is corrupt, you need someone to break the system down. I gravitated towards that."

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.