Previously, fans had been given a glimpse of Johnson's character during a Super Bowl teaser featuring other DC heroes.

The first Black Adam trailer has landed, giving DC fans their first proper look at Dwayne Johnson's incarnation of the popular antihero.

The new trailer delves a little deeper into the character, who first appeared as Billy Batson/Shazam's arch-nemesis in Jerry Ordway's The Power of Shazam! comic. In that run, he was the son of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh who was bestowed powers by an ancient priest and wizard named Shazam.

He soon became less of a straight villain and more of a sympathetic antihero – albeit one that kills people, according to the trailer.

"I was a slave until I died," he says in the trailer. "Then, I was reborn a god."

The Super Bowl teaser had already hinted that the on-screen Black Adam would have a son, and his loss would be what propelled his character forward. In the trailer, this appears to be confirmed when Black Adam says: "My son sacrificed his life to save me."

The movie will also introduce the superhero team the Justice Society, which includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman in a helmet that seems especially designed to poke eyes out. Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, who can be glimpsed in the trailer in his tall form, and Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone.

A mysterious character who will also appear is Doctor Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan, who can be heard ominously saying "Black Adam, what have your powers ever given to you?" in the trailer, before adding: "Nothing but heartache."

Johnson had confirmed the trailer would land today in a tweet, teasing: "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change," before sharing a clip with the Black Adam title scene.

"And who says Black Adam doesn’t have a sense of humor," he added before sharing the clip.

Black Adam is set to be released on 21st October 2022 in the UK, after it was moved from its originally planned release of 22nd December 2021 due to the pandemic.

