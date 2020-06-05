When are Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 out in UK cinemas?

Mission: Impossible films 7 and 8 have been announced, meaning that the question is less a case of if Tom Cruise will be performing a series of death-defying stunts – but when?

Following on from the phenomenal success of the previous six instalments, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will film back-to-back under returning director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two spy films.

Expect more face masks, double-crossing and, of course, that iconic theme tune as the reboot of the ’60s TV show continues.

Read on for all the details of Tom Cruise’s next two impossible missions below.

When are Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 released in cinemas?

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are filming back-to-back were originally set to release in the UK on 23th July 2021 and 5th August 2022 respectively.

However, the coronavirus has put a halt to everything, including filming, with the seventh film’s release date pushed back to November 2021.

Though filming for Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to take place in Venice, Simon Pegg confirmed in a recent interview on BBC Radio 6 that production had halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“Paramount were very cautious and sensible I think and pulled the production out of Venice,” the actor said. “It’s a big group of people, we were shooting carnival sequences and it was just unwise to remain so we bugged out.”

Though Pegg agreed that he hopes the situation resolves soon, he also said “it would be indelicate to complain about anything other than the fact that there was a lot of disruption for everyone.”

Pegg has since revealed that the goal is to return to filming in September, starting with outdoors scenes.

“That will begin with the outdoor stuff. That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place,” he told Variety.

And it sounds like Mission: Impossible’s leading man is absolutely determined to get back to filming as soon as possible, after reports emerged in June that he is is Tom Cruise is creating a ‘coronavirus-free village’ at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire to allow production on the franchise’s seventh film to continue.

The film’s cast and crew will operate within a coronavirus-free bubble, and Cruise has reportedly set up winnebago trailers for the film’s stars to stay in whilst filming on the RAF site.

A source told The Sun: “The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

“It’s also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer, it will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team,” they continued.

“It’s pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there’s a hell of a lot riding on this film, the Mission: Impossible movies are all massive box office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track.”

Who is in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both movies, with Rebecca Ferguson also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

The first big new addition was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, who will be the female lead in both films.

McQuarrie has also now revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff will join the franchise as a new femme fatale, while X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult has joined the team in an unknown role rumoured to be a villain.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Jeremy Renner have yet to be confirmed but are also likely candidates. Rumours are also swirling that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will also return somehow, despite (spoiler alert!) dying in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Shea Wigham is also set to star in an unconfirmed role, as confirmed by McQuarrie on Instagram.

McQuarrie also posted a picture of Henry Czerny, best known for playing Impossible Mission Force director Eugene Kittridge in the first ever film. Hunt’s former boss spent much of his first impossible mission believing Hunt was a mole, before it was proven to be Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Czerny is expected to reprise the role for both Mission 7 and 8.

What will happen in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8?

We’re currently a long way off release and details about the plot are scarce.

But one thing we can expect for sure is extreme stunts from Tom Cruise, who is presumably looking to top his HALO jump and helicopter manoeuvres from Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 “swallows the last three movies whole”, director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire.

“I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies.”

After surviving the last film, it is entirely possible that recurring villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) may return as an antagonist.

Is there a trailer?

The film is still in pre-production, so hold your horses – expect a trailer closer to release in 2021.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be released in the UK in November 2021. In the meantime, if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.