When is Ant-Man 3 in cinemas? Will the Wasp be in it? What is it about?

The post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to take shape, with a third Ant-Man movie being the latest project to sneak onto the release schedule.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far…

When is Ant-Man 3 going to be in cinemas?

While there’s no official release date at the moment, Michael Douglas told Collider that the movie will start filming in January 2021, so a 2022 release seems probable.

Disney currently have 29th July 2022 reserved for an “untitled Marvel project”, which would make sense for Ant-Man 3 based on when the previous two films were released.

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man 3?

Paul Rudd is expected to return in the title role, alongside Evangeline Lilly as his crimefighting partner The Wasp. Director Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two Ant-Man films, will be back to finish off the trilogy.

Outside of that, no cast details have yet been revealed, but it seems a safe bet that regulars Michael Douglas and Michael Peña will also reprise their roles as mentor Hank Pym and hapless sidekick Luis. Having said that, Michael Peña recently revealed to ComingSoon that he hasn’t been asked back for a third instalment yet, even though he “thinks it would be great” to do it.

“I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one,” he said. “But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame. Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut.”

Based on how Ant-Man and the Wasp ended, Laurence Fishburne could also return as Pym’s former associate Bill Foster, as well as Hannah John-Kamen as misunderstood baddie Ghost.

What is Ant-Man 3 going to be about?

In typical Marvel fashion, plot details are being kept very secret for Ant-Man 3, but there are plenty of potential stories that the trilogy closer could explore.

The last time we saw Ant-Man and the Wasp, they were working together to help save the universe in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, so expect this film to pick up with their relationship stronger than ever.

Thanks to the Endgame time jump, Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie (played by Emma Fuhrmann) is now in her teens, which has left many fans wondering if her own super hero alter ego could soon be introduced. In the comic books, Cassie joins the Young Avengers as Stature, with size manipulating powers similar to those of her father.

The unforgettable mid-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp saw Scott harvesting energy from the quantum realm to help their so-called “new Ghost friend,” suggesting that Hannah John-Kamen’s villainous character could well be back for the sequel as an ally.

Advertisement

There’s certainly a precedent for this, given that Karen Gillan’s Nebula went from nefarious foe to the Guardians of the Galaxy, to one of the most important heroes in Avengers: Endgame.