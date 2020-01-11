When are Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 out in UK cinemas?

As if Tom Cruise hasn’t risked his life enough making the last six instalments, expect double the death-defying stunts as two more Mission: Impossible films have been announced.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will film back-to-back under returning director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two spy films.

Expect more face masks, double-crossing and, of course, that iconic theme tune as the reboot of the ’60s TV show continues.

Find all the details of Tom Cruise’s next two impossible missions below.

When are Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 released in cinemas?

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 are filming back-to-back and set to release in the UK on 23th July 2021 and 5th August 2022 respectively.

Who is in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both movies, with Rebecca Ferguson also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

The first big new addition was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, who will be the female lead in both films.

McQuarrie has also now revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff will join the franchise as a new femme fatale, while X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult has joined the team in an unknown role rumoured to be a villain.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Jeremy Renner have yet to be confirmed but are also likely candidates. Rumours are also swirling that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will also return somehow, despite (spoiler alert!) dying in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Shea Wigham is also set to star in an unconfirmed role, as confirmed by McQuarrie on Instagram.

What will happen in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8?

We’re currently a long way off release and details about the plot are scarce.

But one thing we can expect for sure is extreme stunts from Tom Cruise, who is presumably looking to top his HALO jump and helicopter manoeuvres from Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 “swallows the last three movies whole”, director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire.

“I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies.”

After surviving the last film, it is entirely possible that recurring villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) may return as an antagonist.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there a trailer?

The film is still in pre-production, so hold your horses – expect a trailer closer to release in 2021.

Advertisement

Mission Impossible 7 will be released in the UK on 23th July 2021