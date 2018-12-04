How can I watch Die Hard on TV this Christmas?

It’s a question that has divided film fans the world over – is Die Hard a Christmas movie, or is it just a movie that just happens to be set at Christmas?

The query has plagued fans of the film for decades (or, at least, since 1988), with even Die Hard star Bruce Willis weighing in on the matter. For the record, he doesn’t believe the action-thriller is a Christmas movie. (He’s wrong, by the way).

Whether you think it’s a film for the festive season or not, it’s still a damn good movie – and here’s how you can watch it over Christmas.

Where can I watch Die Hard this Christmas?

Yes, Die Hard is on our screens over the festive period – but only if you’re a Sky TV customer.

Sky Cinema is playing Die Hard exclusively from December 1st to get you in the Christmas spirit – or if you just want to watch a quintessential action movie.

The film is also available to rent for £3.49, or buy on the Sky Store from £5.99.

