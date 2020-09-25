GAME has more PS5 stock to pre-order but be quick

Those eagerly awaiting the PS5 can attest to how in demand the new console has been since pre-orders opened just over a week ago. Fans have found it difficult to get their hands on the new model, but luckily, more stock is expected today, 25th September, at some retailers.

The latest to re-open their pre-orders for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 is GAME.

GAME just launched more PS5 consoles for pre-order

You can order a PS5 via Game for £449.99 and the console will be released on 19th November. But be quick as we don’t expect stock to stay around for long.

Other retailers such as Currys are expected to receive new stock for pre-orders today, too. There’s a vague time of ‘lunchtime’, so be sure to take a look at our PS5 pre-order guide to see who else has replenished their supplies and when Currys pre-orders re-open.

The PS5 accessories have also gone on sale, you can check out our round-up of the best PS5 accessories to complement your new console. Now we have all the PS5 specs, you can also start lining up the PS5 games you’d like to get your hands on.

If you’re still weighing up the pros and cons of the big console releases this year, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4. And don’t forget, there will likely be some great PS4 Black Friday deals on the older console.