Playmobil launches Back to the Future advent calendar for pre-orders

Just a few days ago fans learned that a West End production of Back to the Future was heading their way in May 2021. But, the good news keeps on coming hot on the heels of the musical announcement.

Playmobil have launched a limited edition Back to the Future advent calendar with a gift behind every door. And luckily for you, you don’t need to be able to time travel to get your hands on one – they’re already available to pre-order from Smyths Toys.

The advent calendar is designed to commemorate the original film’s 35th anniversary and celebrates one of Universal’s most successful franchises. This new bit of merch comes with a whopping 97 pieces and includes a gift behind each of the 24 windows. You’ll find Marty Mcfly and other iconic characters in their 1955 and 1985 outfits, all in mini Playmobil form. For an extra bonus, once you’ve opened all the little doors, the box folds open to create a backdrop of the well-known town square scene.

Smyths Toys

Without a doubt, the calendar is an exciting upgrade on your usual offering of a tiny square of chocolate each morning and is sure to create a buzz with fans. Priced at £29.99, the calendar is already available to pre-order and is expected in stock between the 18th and 25th of September by the toy retailer. You can pre-order your calendar now to ensure you grab one before stocks inevitably dwindle.

