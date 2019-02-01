The Jump cancelled after series of celebrity injuries

Those awaiting a new series of The Jump shouldn’t hold their breath.

The celebrity winter sports show, which has been shelved by Channel 4 bosses for the past two years following a string of celebrity injuries, looks set to be permanently canned.

Channel 4 programming chief Ian Katz dismissed any plans to revive the show when he was quizzed by The Mirror about The Jump’s future.

“You can never say never, but we’ve got no plans,” he said.

The news comes after former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle issued a lawsuit against the makers of The Jump after she was injured on the third series of the show.

The 33-year-old bronze medallist required surgery on her back and her spinal cord when she hit a barrier on a landing during rehearsals.

“It’s been a long journey and my recovery is still ongoing. I’m not sure I’ll ever be 100% again,” she said.

“The effects of my accident still interrupt my daily life and, aside from the severe physical injuries at the start, the hardest part of the recovery process has been the psychological element – dealing with and processing the whole accident and the aftermath of what happened.

“It’s disappointing that we have had to seek court proceedings as we had hoped the makers of the programme might be willing to work with us to settle the case.

“I just want to make sure that there is full accountability for people involved in creating shows like this and to help prevent others having to go through what I have for the past three years.”

Tweddle is not the only celebrity to have been injured while taking part.

Melinda Messenger was forced to pull out in the first series after sustaining concussion while practising for the bobsleigh.

Meanwhile, in the second series, Ola Jordan suffered a “serious” injury to her leg and hips after she fell over at an indoor ski slope. She has since said her leg may “never be the same again”.

The show last aired in 2017, with Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews pipping Olympic gymnast Louis Smith to win the series.