London rivals Brentford and West Ham United face off at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

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The Bees are pushing for a European spot but have not won a game since February and were beaten by Man Utd last time out.

With some tough fixtures to come, Keith Andrews's side must see the Hammers visit as an opportunity for a vital three points.

West Ham arrive in East London fighting for their Premier League future.

Seven points from their last three games has kept Nuno Espirito Santo's side above the dotted line but they'll be desperate to add to their slender lead over Spurs, who are in action on Sunday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v West Ham on TV and online.

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When is Brentford v West Ham?

Brentford v West Ham will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v West Ham kick-off time

Brentford v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Brentford v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brentford v West Ham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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