How to watch Turning Red in the UK

Making the announcement that Turning Red would debut directly on the streaming service, instead of coming to cinemas as had initially been planned, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Kareem Daniel addressed the need for fresh content to boost Disney Plus' subscriber numbers, as well as the importance of flexibility for family audiences, the target demographic for Pixar, during the pandemic.

Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy movie Turning Red won’t be coming to the big screen, marking the third Pixar movie in a row to premiere directly on Disney Plus.

“Disney Plus subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Soul and the critically-acclaimed Luca when they premiered exclusively on the service, and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film Turning Red."

He continued: “Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritise delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”

Turning Red tells a tale of teenage angst, revolving around the transformation of teenage girl Mei Lee into a giant red panda when stressed.

The voice cast of Turning Red features Rosalie Chiang as the main character Mei, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh as Mei’s mother, Ming, and Orien Lee as Mei’s dad, Jin.

So, when will the movie Turning Red be coming out on Disney Plus in the UK? Read on for all the latest streaming information.

When is Turning Red coming to Disney Plus?

Turning Red, which was initially slated to hit cinemas, will now debut on Disney Plus on 11th March 2022.

There’s no plan for a Premier Access video-on-demand setup that was organised for Mulan.

Instead, Turning Red will be available to all subscribers in the same way that Pixar’s previous two animated features, Soul and Luca, were.

For international markets where Disney Plus hasn’t launched its service yet, the company has said that the film will premiere in cinemas on various timelines that are yet to be announced.

How to watch Turning Red in the UK

Turning Red poster

Turning Point will debut in homes worldwide on 11th March on Disney Plus at no added cost for all subscribers.

In the UK, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Will Turning Red be available on Netflix?

Netflix will not be adding Turning Red to its extensive library.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, given that this is a Disney Pixar affair.

Will Turning Red be released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Turning Red is expected to be released on DVD and Blu-ray, but a release date is yet to be announced.

Pixar’s last two movies – Soul in late 2020 and Luca in the middle of 2021 – were released on DVD and Blu-ray around three months after their Disney Plus premiere date.

If Turning Red follows in their footsteps, we’d be looking at a potential June 2022 DVD and Blu-ray release date.

