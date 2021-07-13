Turning Red release date: Cast, trailer for new Disney and Pixar movie

Luca may have only recently been released, but Pixar is already hyping up their next animated adventure – Turning Red.

Following similar situations in Luca and Brave, the studio has proven to be big fans of character transformations, with Turning Red following awkward teenage girl Mei Lee who undergoes a change when she becomes too excited.

However, instead of turning into a mean green fighting machine like the Hulk, Mei instead transforms into an adorable but oversized – and somewhat clumsy – red panda.

We’re sure Pixar will manage to melt our hearts once again with this unique tale of teenage angst – here’s everything you need to know about Turning Red.

Turning Red release date

Pixar released the trailer quite far ahead for this film – Seeing Red does not hit cinemas until Friday 11th March 2022.

Unlike Pixar’s previous two offerings, Seeing Red is expected to receive a normal theatrical release. Neither Soul nor Luca were released in cinemas, but were instead made available on Disney Plus for no additional cost.

Turning Red cast

Rosalie Chiang will make her theatrical debut in Turning Red as lead Mei Lee, having previously appeared in short films Soiled and The Interns.

Sandra Oh will bring some star power as Mei’s overbearing mother Ming, with Oh of course known for playing Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy between 2005 and 2014 and for her award-winning portrayal of the titular character in smash-hit spy thriller Killing Eve.

The film will was written and directed by Domee Shi, who previously directed the Oscar-winning Pixar short Bao which played before The Incredibles 2 in cinemas. She has worked on several other Pixar films, including as a storyboard artist on Toy Story 4 and Inside Out.

Turning Red trailer

Is there anything worse for a teenager than being embarrassed by their mum at school? Well, clearly turning into a giant red panda straight afterwards is – as shown in this adorable teaser trailer that neatly showcases the film’s premise.

Prepare for a surprise nostalgic hit of the Backstreet Boys also.

Turning Red plot

Seeing Red follows awkward thirteen-year-old Mei Lee who is struggling with the changing interests and relationships that come with adolescence – as well as the fact she transforms into a giant red panda whenever she becomes too excited.

This isn’t helped by her well-meaning but overprotective mother Ming, who is never far from her daughter – an unfortunate reality for a teenager.

It seems that Mei’s transformation will act as a metaphor for the changes of puberty, and that the mother-daughter relationship will be central to the movie – and a perfect opportunity for Pixar to tug at the heart strings once again.

The film is set in Toronto during the mid-2000s, hence the Backstreet Boys track used in the teaser. Always a stickler for detail, Pixar have snuck in several Canadian easter eggs in the trailer also, including the CN Tower in the background and the school’s name which is a reference to Canadian Prime Minister Lester B Pearson.

