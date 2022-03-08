What age rating is Turning Red?

The fantasy comedy, which features a voice cast including the likes of Sandra Oh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Wai Ching Ho and Finneas O'Connell, follows 13-year-old girl Meilin 'Mei' Lee (Rosalie Chiang), who wakes one morning to discover that she turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or stressed.

The first Pixar release of 2022 is landing on Disney Plus this Friday, with Turning Red making its debut on the streamer in time for the weekend.

If you're wondering whether the film is age appropriate for your kids, then we've got you covered – here's everything you need to know about the age rating of Pixar's Turning Red.

Turning Red age rating

Pixar film Turning Red is rated PG for Parental Guidance.

Parental Guide – according to the Motion Picture Association – means that some material in the film may not be suitable for children and some material parents might not like for their young children.

On Disney Plus in the UK, the film is rated appropriate for children over the age of six – although the description adds that there are "some flashing lights sequences or patterns" that "may affect photosensitive viewers".

For comparison, other Disney films that are rated PG and appropriate for viewers over the age of six include Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana and Zootopia.

Turning Red will be released on Disney Plus on 11th March 2022. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.