New on Disney Plus UK March 2022 – every new film and show this month
The MCU gets a little bigger and West Side Story dances its way onto the streamer this month.
Disney Plus continues to heap dozens of new releases and classic content onto the UK service, and March looks set to be a particularly busy month.
While popular shows like Pam & Tommy and The Walking Dead continue to debut episodes weekly, new arrivals include Amanda Seyfried’s series The Dropout about Elizabeth Holmes, and Moon Knight, the latest and much-anticipated new entry in the MCU, starring Oscar Isaac.
Big new films are dropping too, including Oscar contenders West Side Story and Nightmare Alley, and Turning Red, the latest Pixar film to undoubtedly make us cry our eyes out.
Films from the Disney library set to debut on the streamer meanwhile include The King’s Speech, X-Men: First Class, and a whole lot from the Alien franchise.
It’s going to be a busy month for subscribers, so make sure to read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this March.
Wednesday 2nd March
West Side Story Fresh off a Best Picture nomination at this year’s upcoming. Oscars, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of this classic musical is now hitting Disney Plus
Outrun by Running Man Season 1 A spin-off of South Korean variety show Running Man, where the cast participate in an array of games and challenges
Broken Karaoke Season 1 A series of animated shorts in which Disney Channel characters sing parodies of iconic pop songs
Single Parents Season 1-2 An ensemble comedy about a group of single parents starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester
Cosmos: Possible Worlds Season 1 Documentary series that follows previous Cosmos series and is presented by Neil deGrasse Tyson
Rudolph’s Bakery Season 4-5 Baking show following master chef and baker Rudolph van Veen
Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1 The second season of this documentary series is already available on Disney Plus, and both follow archaeologists hunting for and examining Egypt’s lost treasures
The Cleveland Show Season 4 The final season of this Family Guy spin-off following the exploits of Cleveland Brown and his new family
Pam & Tommy Season 1 Episode 7
Queens Season 1 Episode 8
The Wonder Years Episode 10
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Episode 3
Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Episode 4
The Resident Season 5 Episode 7
Our Kind of People Episode 3
Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1 Episode 8-11
Thursday 3rd March
The Dropout Episode 1-3 This drama is based on the shocking true story of Elizabeth Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and founder of Theranos. Starring Amanda Seyfried.
Friday 4th March
Fresh This 18+ film follows Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Noa, who meets Steve played by Sebastian Stan and starts up a romance. However, when Noa goes away with Steve for a romantic weekend, she finds he has some unusual appetites.
X-Men: First Class (2011) Superhero prequel following the early friendship of a young Professor X and Magneto. Starring James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender
I Give It A Year (2013) British rom-com about the married life of Nat and Josh, played by Rose Byrne and Rafe Spall
The Mercy (2017) Biopic about the failed attempt by an English business to complete the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968. Starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) Tense Cold War spy thriller based on the novel by John le Carré and starring Gary Oldman
The Sense of an Ending (2017) Mystery drama film based on the novel by Julian Barnes and starring Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling
Calvary (2014) Dark drama starring Brendan Gleeson as a priest whose life is threatened during a confession by an unknown parishioner
An Education (2009) Coming-of-age drama about a schoolgirl, played by Carey Mulligan, who is seduced by a charming conman, played by Peter Sarsgaard
I, Daniel Blake (2016) Drama directed by Ken Loach about a man struggling to navigate the UK’s benefits system, and a struggling single mother he befriends through the process
The King's Speech (2010) Oscar winning historical drama starring Colin Firth as King George VI, who has lessons to control his stammer
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010) The first in the series, this comedy follows the adventures of young Greg Heffley as he attempts to gain popularity
World’s Biggest Great White? A national geographic documentary about a diving expedition which got more than they bargained for when they come across a great white off the coast of Oahu
Flooded Tombs of the Nile A national geographic documentary about a team of archaeologists who dive into a flooded pyramid to search for a king’s burial
Women of Impact: Changing the World National Geographic explores the stories of the women who are changing the world, from household names to rising stars
Monday 7th March
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11
Wednesday 9th March
Week-end Family Season 1 A French language series about the lives of a new stepfamily that meets up each weekend
The Great North Season 2 Episode 1-3 Animated sitcom about a family living in Alaska, starring Nick Offerman and Jenny Slate
Gathering Storm Season 1 An immersive series filmed by people whose daily lives are affected by the worst weather imaginable
Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1 Documentary about a team of conservationists and vets in India
Emergence Season 1 Mystery thriller about a police chief who takes in a girl, found at the site of an accident, with no memory of who she is or what happened to her
Pam & Tommy Season 1 Episode 8
Queens Season 1 Episode 9
The Wonder Years Episode 11
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Episode 4
Muppet Babies Season 3 Episode 22-26
The Resident Season 5 Episode 8
Our Kind of People Episode 4
Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Episode 5
Thursday 10th March
The Dropout Episode 4
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7
Friday 11th March
Turning Red Pixar’s latest is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus, and tells the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who finds that whenever she gets too excited she turns into a giant red panda
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red A documentary about the all-woman team at the helm of Turning Red
The Hidden Kingdoms of China National Geographic series documenting secret wilds of China
Man Up (2015) Romantic comedy starring Lake Bell as a woman who is mistaken for a man’s blind date and decides to play along. Also starring Simon Pegg
Mindhorn (2016) Independent comedy film executive produced by Ridley Scott and Steve Coogan, about a television actor who is mistaken for his detective character by a real-life criminal
Our Kind of Traitor (2016) Spy thriller based on John le Carré’s novel and starring Ewan McGregor and Naomie Harris
Swallows and Amazons (2016) Family adventure based on the 1930 novel, starring Andrew Scott, Rafe Spall and Kelly Macdonald
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) Romantic drama about a writer in London who exchanges letters with a resident of Guernsey, soon after that island was under German occupation during World War Two. Starring Lily James
Monday 14th March
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11
Wednesday 16th March
Nightmare Alley (2022) Best Picture nominated psychological thriller, directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett
Jonge Garde Season 1-2 Dutch series about six students attending an exclusive culinary academy
Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 The longest-running primetime medical drama returns for its 17th season, following Ellen Pompeo’s Dr Meredith Grey
Beyond Magic with DMC Season 1 National Geographic series following magician Drummond Money-Coutts
X-Ray Earth Season 1 Docuseries exploring Earth as it’s never been seen before, by using cutting tools to travel deep into its crust
Wild Nordic Season 1 Docuseries exploring the forests and landscapes of Norway, Finland and Sweden
Queens Season 1 Episode 10
The Wonder Years Episode 12
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Episode 5
The Great North Season 2 Episode 4
The Resident Season 5 Episode 9
Our Kind of People Episode 5
Muppet Babies Season 3 Episode 27-30
Rudolph’s Bakery Season 6
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 1 Episode 13-17
Thursday 17th March
The Dropout Episode 5
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 8
Friday 18th March
Cheaper by the Dozen A reimagining of the 2003 family film, this time starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff
More Than Robots Follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for an international robotics competition
Mr Holmes (2015) An ageing Sherlock Holmes struggles to recall the details of his final case in this drama starring Sir Ian McKellen and Laura Linney
Song for Marion (2012) Film about an old man who joins a choir as per his late wife’s wishes, helping him to repair his relationship with his son. Starring Terence Stamp and Gemma Arterton
The Woman in Black (2012) Daniel Radcliffe stars in this adaptation of the classic ghost story
The Woman in Black: Angel of Death (2014) This sequel stars Phoebe Fox and Jeremy Irvine, and is set during World War Two
Alien Iconic science-fiction horror from Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, from which a franchise was born
Alien 3 Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley crash lands on a planet housing a penal colony, filled with violent inmates. Also starring Charles Dance and Paul McGann
Alien Resurrection Set 200 years after Alien 3, a clone of Ripley teams up with Winona Ryder’s Annalee Call on a ship filled with aliens and heading to Earth
Alien Vs Predator Before the MCU came along, the biggest ever crossover came in the form of AvP, a film which sees the eponymous creatures face off
Aliens Vs Predator Requiem The aliens and predators continue to wreak havoc as they take each other on in this sequel
Alien: Covenant The latest film in the Alien franchise and a direct sequel to Prometheus sees Michael Fassbender return and more details of the Xenomorphs’ origins uncovered
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes Documentary that follows the tragic story of NASA’s Challenger space shuttle which exploded just moments after lift-off
Lost on Everest A team of elite climbers set out to find a camera thought to have been lost by British explorers George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, when they disappeared on Mount Everest in 1924
Tuesday 22nd March
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13
Wednesday 23rd March
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Jessica Chastain is Oscar-nominated for her role in this biopic about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Also starring Andrew Garfield
Parallels Season 1 A French-language series about four childhood friends who are left separated in parallel worlds and different timeframes after a mysterious event
Rise Up, Sing Out A series of musical animated shorts exploring race, culture and community, executive produced by Questlove
Car SOS Season 9 Tim and Fuzz return to find and restore more much-loved cars
Liar Season 1-2 Both seasons of this ITV thriller will be available on Disney Plus, starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd
Alvin And The Chipmunks (2007) Live action/animation hybrid musical comedy starring Jason Lee and David Cross
Queens Season 1 Episode 11
The Wonder Years Episode 13
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Episode 6
The Great North Season 2 Episode 5
The Resident Season 5 Episode 10
Our Kind of People Episode 6
Amphibia Season 3 Episode 6-9
Like Me! Season 1-2
Thursday 24th March
The Dropout Episode 6
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9
Friday 25th March
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) Documentary film about the making of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit 2021 album
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse The second in a season of extended specials for animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild The latest in the Ice Age series follows Buck played by Simon Pegg, as he re-teams with Crash and Eddie for another adventure
Quartet (2012) Comedy drama and the directorial debut of Dustin Hoffman, starring Maggie Smith and Billy Connolly as retired musicians
Seven Psychopaths (2012) Dark comedy starring Colin Farrell as a struggling screenwriter who inadvertently becomes involved in the Los Angeles criminal underworld
Tamara Drewe (2010) Gemma Arterton stars in this romantic comedy about a journalist who returns to her home town
The Love Punch (2013) Comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Emma Thompson as a divorced couple who team up to recover their stolen pension money
The Proposal (2009) Romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock as an executive facing deportation from the US and Ryan Reynolds as her assistant who pretends to be her fiancé
Amelia (2009) Biopic about the life of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, starring Hilary Swank
Goal! Football drama about a young man from a rough background who is given the chance to trial for Newcastle United
The Aftermath (2019) Drama set in post-war Germany starring Keira Knightley and Jason Clarke as a British couple, who are tasked with rebuilding Hamburg. However, they will also be sharing the house with Alexander Skarsgård’s German widower and his troubled daughter
Rebuilding Paradise Documentary following the community in Paradise, California, as they attempt to rebuild their town after devastating wildfires
Buried Secrets of Cordoba An explorer joins archaeologists in using advanced technology to unearth the mysteries of Cordoba in this documentary
Tuesday 29th March
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14
Wednesday 30th March
Moon Knight Season 1 Episode 1 The latest series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a gift shop employee who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.
Knights of Castelcorvo Season 1 Italian fantasy series about four children who become the knights of Castelcorvo, facing challenges and puzzles along the way
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6 The latest season of this survival series as Bear Grylls takes celebrities including Anthony Mackie, Terry Crews and Danny Trejo on his adventures
Siren Season 1-3 Fantasy drama following a siren who comes to a coastal town to look for her sister, who has been abducted
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel Animated/live action hybrid sequel starring Zachary Levi and David Cross, while Amy Poehler, Anna Faris and Christina Applegate join the cast to voice the Chipettes
Queens Season 1 Episode 12
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 1 Episode 7
The Great North Season 2 Episode 6
The Resident Season 5 Episode 11
Our Kind of People Episode 7
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals Season 1 Episode 13-20
Pet Seekers Season 1
Friday 31st March
The Dropout Episode 7
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10
