Zootropolis 2: release date, cast, trailer and news for Disney sequel

Your favourite rabbit and fox duo are back! Granted, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps may be the only rabbit and fox duo you know of.

Advertisement

In the first Zootropolis, we followed the endeavours of Judy, the plucky bunny who moves to the city. She brings hopes of becoming a police officer, though “top-of-the-class” achievements are overlooked, her superior doubting a “rabbit” could ever be a competent law enforcer.

She’s able to prove her doubters wrong by pairing up with con-artist fox Nick, who uses his power for good to assist Judy in uncovering and ousting a plot to cause legislative discourse between the predators and the prey, but there’s enough spoilers from us.

The franchise altered its name for different territories, being known as Zootopia in the Americas. This hasn’t stopped the original from cracking the top 50 highest grossing films ever!

Read on for your guide to Zootropolis 2, including release date, cast and more.

Zootropolis 2 release date

We enjoyed the first film on March 2016 and now we receive the next, taking the best of five years. The movie is to be released on 24th November 2021, as confirmed by Disney.

Zootropolis 2 cast

Viewers will be tickled pink with the calibre of high-profile voices portrayed in the sequel. Adam Sandler (playing Lou Coyote), Idris Elba (playing Chief Bogo) and even noughties teen sensation Frankie Muniz (playing Shoe Founder/Inventor), to name but a few.

The recent death of Tommy “Tiny” Lister is a blow to production, so we’ll have to see if he is replaced or reprises his role as Finnick.

The main cast will include:

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde

Jenny Slate as Bellwether

Mike Myers as Tadashi Gorki

Zootropolis 2 plot

Now we know that Nick and Judy are both cops, we’ll most definitely follow their continued crime-fighting effort in the animated wonderland. Given their chemistry and how they couldn’t have developed without the other by their side, we wonder “will they, won’t they”…

Also considering recent and appropriate protests surrounding equality, we’ll also be interested in how this may tie into the new story. Will Bellwether have served her time and be back out with a vengeance? If not, what will a new villain’s evil intentions be?

Zootropolis 2 trailer

Sadly nothing just yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as we have one.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, head over to our TV Guide.