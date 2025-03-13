But that's not all: the film also includes a plethora of huge names lending their voices to robot characters, with everyone from Anthony Mackie to Brian Cox getting involved.

"It's a skill, not all actors are suited to it," Anthony Russo exclusively explained to RadioTimes.com when asked about finding the right actors to feature in the voice cast. "So it is something that we keep in mind as we're casting."

He added: "If you look at somebody like Anthony Mackie, who plays Herman... he's never done anything like this before. But because Joe and I have worked with him on multiple projects through the years, we develop a very sophisticated understanding of who he is as a performer, who he is as a person, what he's capable of, and it allows us to go, 'Hey, what do you think about trying this voice role?'

"I think there's a lot of people who won't even recognize Anthony Mackie in that voice role, but he was brilliant at it."

Read on for a full list of the actors to appear in The Electric State.

The Electric State cast: All the stars in the Russo brothers Netflix film

You can find the full cast list directly below – with more information about the main players further down the page.

Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle

Chris Pratt as Keats

Ke Huy Quan as Dr Amherst/the voice of PC

Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate

Woody Norman as Christopher

Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury

Jason Alexander as Ted

Martin Klebba as Herman

Marin Hinkle as Ms Sablinsky

Woody Harrelson as the voice of Mr Peanut

Anthony Mackie as the voice ofHerman

Brian Cox as the voice of Popfly

Jenny Slate as the voice of Penny Pal

Alan Tudyk as the voice of Cosmo

Hank Azaria as the voice of Perplexo

Colman Domingo as the voice of Wolfe

Rob Gronkowski as the voice of Blitz

Billy Gardell as the voice of Garbage Bot

Susan Leslie as the voice of Mrs Scissors

Jordan Black as the voice of Clem

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle. Netflix

Who is Michelle? An orphaned teenager who's life comes tumbling down when she is paid a visit by a robot named Cosmo – and who soon goes on a major journey in search of her missing brother.

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in? Brown shot to fame playing Eleven in Stranger Things, and has since had major movie roles as the titular character in the and Enola Holmes films and as Madison Russell in the Godzilla vs Kong franchise. Last year she headlines another Netflix film, Damsel.

Chris Pratt plays Keats

Chris Pratt plays Keats in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Keats? A low-rent smuggler whom Michelle encounters on her journey and who becomes a somewhat reluctant ally.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? Pratt first became a major star while playing Andy on the popular sitcom Parks & Recreations and has since gone on to appear in various blockbusters – playing the lead in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and also in the Jurassic World franchise.

Other big screen credits include Jennifer's Body, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, and The Tomorrow War, while he has had leading voice roles in The Lego Movie, The Super Mario Bros Movie and The Garfield Movie.

Ke Huy Quan plays Dr Amherst/the voice of PC

Ke Huy Quan plays Dr Amherst in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Dr Amherst? The scientist who is responsible for Sentre’s entire global network – and who has not always acted in the most ethical way.

What else has Ke Huy Quan been in? Quan first broke into Hollywood as a child star, known for playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies.

He also appeared in the series Head of the Class, but subsequently took a 19-year acting hiatus. Since returning, he has had roles in Finding 'Ohana, American Born Chinese and Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which he won an Oscar. He also starred in season 2 of Loki and recently led the cast of the film Love Hurts.

Stanley Tucci plays Ethan Skate

Stanley Tucci plays Ethan Skate in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Ethan? A tech genius who invented the neurocasters and is the head of Sentre.

What else has Stanley Tucci been in? A prolific actor since the mid-'80s, Tucci's recent credits include Conclave, BBC's Inside Man, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

He is well known for his roles in The Lovely Bones, The Devil Wears Prada, Burlesque, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Hunger Games film series and Big Night – which he also wrote and directed.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Colonel Marshall Bradbury

Giancarlo Esposito plays Colonel Marshall Bradbury in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Colonel Bradbury? A conflicted mercenary who works for Ethan Skate.

What else has Giancarlo Esposito been in? He's best known for playing crime boss Gustavo Fring in crime drama Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul.

You might also have watched him in crime drama Godfather of Harlem, Netflix's Kaleidoscope, Prime Video's The Boys, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, sci-fi series Revolution, comedy-drama Dear White People, Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and thriller The Usual Suspects. Other recent credits include The Gentleman, MaXXXine and Abigail, while he recently joined the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World.

Woody Norman plays Christopher

Who is Christopher? Michelle's genius younger brother who has gone missing and she had previously thought dead.

What else has Woody Norman been in? Norman broke out with a leading role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in C'Mon, C'mon and has also been seen in the films Cobweb and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, as well as TV dramas The White Princess, Poldark and The War of the Worlds.

Jason Alexander plays Ted

Jason Alexander plays Ted. Netflix

Who is Ted? Michelle’s foster father who is something of a deadbeat and is addicted to the neurocaster.

What else has Jason Alexander been in? Alexander will forever be best known for his iconic role as George Costanza on Seinfeld, while more recent credits include The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Star Trek: Prodidy and the film Stealing Pulp Fiction.

Woody Harrelson voices Mr Peanut

Woody Harrelson voices Mr Peanut in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Mr Peanut? One of the robots who Michelle and Keats encounter on their journey – and the leader of the quelled robot uprising and has now built a community for his fellow robots.

What else has Woody Harrelson been in? Harrelson first became known for playing bartender Woody Boyd on Cheers, and has since become a major movie star which roles in films such as Indecent Proposal, Natural Born Killers, The Thin Red Line, No Country For Old Men, Zombieland, The Hunger Games franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He has been nominated for three Oscars – Best Actor for The People vs Larry Flynt and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – and won one Emmy, for his role as Boyd in Cheers. Meanwhile, recent film credits include Champions, Fly Me to the Moon and Last Breath.

Anthony Mackie voices Herman

Anthony Mackie voices Herman in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Herman? Keats's wisecracking robot sidekick who also joins Michelle on her quest.

What else has Anthony Mackie been in? Mackie has played the role of Sam Wilson across several Marvel films, with key roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as smaller appearances in Ant-Man and Avengers: Age of Ultron and, more recently, leading the cast of Captain America: Brave New World.

Outside of the MCU, he has appeared in several other major Hollywood movies, including 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, The Night Before, We Have a Ghost and Elevation. Mackie also starred in Black Mirror's Striking Vipers and the second season of Altered Carbon, while he leads the cast of Twisted Metal.

Brian Cox voices Popfly

Brian Cox voices Popfly in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Popfly? One of the robots who now lives in Mr Peanut's community.

What else has Brian Cox been in? Recently, Cox has become best known for his turn as Logan Roy in Succession, but his hugely successful decades-spanning career has brought him big roles across stage and screen, with film highlights including Manhunter, Rob Roy, Braveheart, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Bourne Identity, The Ring, Adaptation, X2, Troy, Red Eye, Zodiac, Coriolanus and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Jenny Slate voices Penny Pal

Jenny Slate voices Penny Pal in The Electric State. Netflix

Who is Penny Pal? One of the robots who now lives in Mr Peanut's community.

What else has Jenny Slate been in? A former Saturday Night Live cast member, Slate is a prolific voice actor – with roles including Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (which she also co-wrote), Bob's Burgers, Big Mouth, Muppet Babies, The Lego Batman Movie, Zootopia and many others.

In live action, she's appeared in films such as Obvious Child, Gifted, Everything Everywhere All at Once and It Ends With Us as well as TV shows including House of Lies, Parks and Recreation and the upcoming Dying for Sex.

Alan Tudyk voices Cosmo

Alan Tudyk voices Cosmo in The Electric State Netflix

Who is Cosmo? A sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher.

What else has Alan Tudyk been in? Tudyk is one of the most prolific voice actors going, with key credits across film and TV including the likes of Ice Age, Justice League, Astro Boy, Young Justice, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootropolis, Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Aladdin, Harley Quinn, Disenchantment, The Owl House, Encanto and Wish.

Hank Azaria voices Perplexo

Hank Azaria voices Perplexo in The Electric State Netflix

Who is Perplexo? One of the robots who now lives in Mr Peanut's community.

What else has Hank Azaria been in? The American comedian and actor is best known for his voice acting, having voiced several characters in The Simpsons, but has also starred in Friends (as David), The Smurfs, Huff, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Idol, among others.

