The dragon is voiced by previous Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo, who is one of many big names in an impressive supporting cast that also includes the likes of Robin Wright, Angela Bassett and Ray Winstone.

Read on to find out more about that cast – including who they're playing and a reminder of where you might have seen them before.

Damsel cast: Who stars with Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix fantasy film?

The main cast for Damsel is as follows. Read on for more information about the actors and their characters.

Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie

Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford

Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle

Ray Winstone as Lord Bayford

Nick Robinson as Henry

Brooke Carter as Floria

Shohreh Aghdashloo as the voice of the Dragon

Millie Bobby Brown plays Elodie

Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie in Damsel. John Wilson/Netflix

Who is Elodie? Elodie, a young noblewoman, agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that his family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt.

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in? Brown shot to fame playing Eleven in Stranger Things, and has since had major movie roles as the titular character in the Enola Holmes films and as Madison Russell in the Godzilla vs Kong franchise. She will have a major role in the upcoming Netflix movie The Electric State.

Angela Bassett plays Lady Bayford

Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford in Damsel. Netflix

Who is Lady Bayford? Lady Bayford is Elodie's stepmother, who cares deeply about her stepdaughter – and is far from the stereotypical wicked stepmother.

What else has Angela Bassett been in? Bassett is one of Hollywood's biggest names, with an illustrious career that kickstarted in the 1980s. Her most iconic projects include Tina Turner biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, historical drama Malcolm X and romcom How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

More recently, she has starred in several seasons of American Horror Story, and currently leads fellow Ryan Murphy drama 9-1-1, while she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the third time she's played that role in the MCU. She also played CIA director Erika Sloane in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Robin Wright plays Queen Isabelle

Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle in Damsel. Netflix

Who is Queen Isabelle? The evil queen who sacrifices Elodie to repay a debt.

What else has Robin Wright been in? After beginning her career playing Kelly Capwell in the soap opera Santa Barbara, Wright became a major movie star when she took on the role of Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride in 1987.

She has since gone on to star in a number of other big films, including Forrest Gump, Unbreakable, Moneyball, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Wonder Woman and Blade Runner 2049. Meanwhile, on the small screen, she's known for her role as Claire Underwood in House of Cards.

Ray Winstone plays Lord Bayford

Ray Winstone as Lord Bayford in Damsel. Netflix

Who is the King? Elodie's father, who is happy to let his daughter marry Henry because of the riches it will secure for his people.

What else has Ray Winstone been in? A prolific screen actor since breaking through with roles in films such as That Summer! and Scum in the late '70s, Winstone has a host of impressive film credits to his name, including Nil By Mouth, The War Zone, Sexy Beast, Last Orders, Ripley's Game, Cold Mountain, King Arthur, The Departed, Beowulf, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Hugo and Black Widow.

He's also been seen in a host of TV series, such as Robin of Sherwood, Get Back, Ice and Guy Ritchie's new series The Gentlemen.

Nick Robinson plays Prince Henry

Nick Robinson as Prince Henry in Damsel. Netflix

Who is Henry? The handsome prince to whom Elodie is set to become betrothed.

What else has Nick Robinson been in? Robinson has been acting since a young age, and has appeared in a number of American TV shows, including Melissa and Joey, A Teacher and Maid. He had a supporting role in Jurassic World before gaining his biggest film role to date as the lead of romcom Love Simon in 2018.

Further film credits include Strange But True, Shadow in the Cloud and Silk Road.

Brooke Carter plays Floria

Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie and Brooke Carter as Floria in Damsel.

Who is Floria? Elodie's younger sister, with whom she shares a loving relationship.

What else has Brooke Carter been in? This is Carter's first major film credit, but she has been in episodes of various TV shows including The Alienist, Close to Me and The Peripheral.

Shohreh Aghdashloo voices the Dragon

Who is the Dragon? The fearsome dragon with whom Elodie must do battle while trapped in a cave.

What else has Shohreh Aghdashloo been in? Aghdashloo is best known for TV roles in The Expanse, 24, The Flight Attendant and House of Saddam, while her film credits include an Oscar-nominated turn in House of Sand and Fog plus roles in X-Men: The Last Stand, Star Trek Beyond and Renfield.

