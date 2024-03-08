It soon emerges that the royal family she has married into has been sacrificing innocent women to this dragon for years in order to keep peace in their kingdom due to an earlier incident involving the killing of the dragon's daughters – but Elodie is determined not to become the latest victim.

Knowing that no one will be able to save her, she goes about battling the dragon and attempts to escape to safety from the cave system.

Watched the film and need some clarification on how she got on? Read on to have the Damsel ending explained.

Damsel ending explained: How does Elodie escape the dragon?

Although Elodie is initially successful in escaping, the bad guys aren't going to be beaten that easily – and they arrange for her younger sister Floria to be used as a sacrifice instead.

Naturally, this prompts Elodie to go back into the caves and rescue her sister and when she does so she comes face to face with the dragon once again and engages her in conversation. During the exchange, she tries to find common ground, explaining that she is angry as well since they "have both been lied to".

Elodie then admits that she knows the dragon's children had previously been killed by the royals unprovoked, and this is what had initially led to the arrangement requiring the sacrifices. Elodie explains that she was not involved in that, but the dragon insists that she holds all humankind responsible and that she "will take their daughters breath until my final breath".

At this point, they come to blows and Elodie tumbles into a pool of water. When she emerges, she is wounded and weaponless, and Floria desperately throws her a sword, which she takes as the dragon pursues her again, pinning her down and telling her: "Now you will know my daughters' pain."

Just as she is going in for the kill, Elodie successfully stabs the dragon and forces her away, before running at her armed with the sword and yelling: "I am not one of them!"

The dragon picks her up and says she can "smell it in your blood" before disarming her such that Elodie is once again weaponless. "Elodie, accept your fate as I have mine," the dragon taunts. "We are to die alone".

But Elodie remains defiant. "No," she says. "I have an army with me. Every innocent woman whose life was stolen down here."

Damsel. Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie in Damsel. John Wilson/Netflix

The dragon retorts that her kind was never innocent, and so Elodie tells her to go ahead and "show me your fire" – and after a brief hesitation, the dragon does just that, breathing fire at Elodie which she narrowly manages to jump away from.

However in doing so, presumably due to the wounds Elodie had previously inflicted on the dragon, she catches fire herself and collapses to the ground at which point Elodie picks up the sword and wanders back to the dragon.

She holds up her hand to reveal the wound that had been inflicted on her at the wedding ceremony and tells the dragon: "My sister had this too. All of us did. That is how they make us royal. That is the blood you smell. They fooled you – you've been killing innocent daughters just like they did."

The wounded dragon simply responds: "Then, end it," but Elodie refuses to kill her.

"No," she says, "I'm through doing what I'm told."

Instead, she uses some magical water to heal the dragon's wounds.

We then cut back to the royal castle, where another wedding ceremony is taking place – only for a battle-worn Elodie to emerge and try to put a stop to it.

"You know nothing of what we've endured," Queen Isabelle tells her in response. "You know nothing of our story."

Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie and Brooke Carter as Floria in Damsel.

But after all that she's already been through, Elodie is understandably unperturbed and presses ahead with warning the new princess to take her family and run, before offering the gathered congregation one last chance to do the same.

Isabelle then calls Elodie an "insolent creature", adding: "You think we ought to fear you now?"

But she responds: "It's not me you should fear. This is the end of your story."

At this point, the dragon emerges into view and immediately begins setting the entire castle on fire, burning Isabelle to death in the process.

The film ends with Elodie, Floria and their step-mother Lady Bayford all reuniting and now out of harm's way as they prepare to sail back to their home, with the dragon flying alongside them.

