The Electric State soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix movie
The latest film from the Russo brothers includes a number of tracks from the '80s and '90s.
The latest film from the Russo brothers has just arrived on Netflix, with the streamer going hard on promotion for The Electric State as it looks to justify the eye-watering $320 million budget that was spent on the movie.
The film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and is adapted from an acclaimed illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag - telling a story set in a dystopian world where a robot uprising led to a war between humankind and technology.
This all unfolds in an alternate version of the 1990s, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the directors explained how they wanted to lean on nostalgia while crafting the world.
"It certainly is an homage to Amblin movies," Joe Russo explained. "It's a big adventure film, reminiscent of '80s adventure films, fantasy adventure films. And we thought that that was an interesting intertextual layer to add on top of a movie that was a retro-future film that was in an alternate 1990s.
"And that would help it be evocative of that nostalgia, in a way, because we really wanted to make it feel like this was some collective, shared history we all had and really make the audience feel like they were back in that time."
Of course, one of the ways in which they could tap into this was through their music choices, and if you're wondering which songs appear in the film, read on for the full soundtrack for The Electric State.
The Electric State soundtrack
You can find a full list of songs which appear in the film below:
- Mary Jane's Last Dance performed by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- Mother performed by Danzig
- I Fought the Law performed by The Clash
- Take Me to the River performed by Al Green
- Tornerai performed by Trio Lescano e Quartetto Funaro
- Honey Won't You Listen performed by Roy Wayne
- Good Vibrations performed by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch
- Breaking the Law performed by Judas Priest
- Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1 performed by The Flaming Lips
Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025
Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less.
Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account.
It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm.
Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member.
Meanwhile, there are also instrumental covers of the following songs:
- Don't Stop Believin' by Journey
- I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor
- Wonderwall by Oasis
The Electric State score
In addition to a soundtrack, the film also includes an original score composed by Alan Silvestri. You can find the full track listing below:
- We're Always Connected
- The Year the World Changed
- Do You Feel the Air On Your Face
- Kid Cosmo Arrives
- It's Time to Zoom
- The Dr with the Glasses
- Power Save Mode
- Not Some Spring Break Hot Spot
- He's Marked for Deactivation
- Scavenger Bots
- See Where The Day Takes Us
- The Cradle of a New Mechanized Civilization
- Kid Cosmo Movie Night
- Nothing But Oil Stains and Screws
- What's the Call Pops
- The Butcher of Schenectady
- Consequences
- You're Not Alone
- Here's Johnny
- Poor Taco
- God Bless America
- It's Coming from Me
- We're Running Out of Time
- The Day Is Ours
- We Live
The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.