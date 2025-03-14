This all unfolds in an alternate version of the 1990s, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the directors explained how they wanted to lean on nostalgia while crafting the world.

"It certainly is an homage to Amblin movies," Joe Russo explained. "It's a big adventure film, reminiscent of '80s adventure films, fantasy adventure films. And we thought that that was an interesting intertextual layer to add on top of a movie that was a retro-future film that was in an alternate 1990s.

"And that would help it be evocative of that nostalgia, in a way, because we really wanted to make it feel like this was some collective, shared history we all had and really make the audience feel like they were back in that time."

Of course, one of the ways in which they could tap into this was through their music choices, and if you're wondering which songs appear in the film, read on for the full soundtrack for The Electric State.

The Electric State soundtrack

You can find a full list of songs which appear in the film below:

Mary Jane's Last Dance performed by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

performed by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Mother performed by Danzig

performed by Danzig I Fought the Law performed by The Clash

performed by The Clash Take Me to the River performed by Al Green

performed by Al Green Tornerai performed by Trio Lescano e Quartetto Funaro

performed by Trio Lescano e Quartetto Funaro Honey Won't You Listen performed by Roy Wayne

performed by Roy Wayne Good Vibrations performed by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch

performed by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Breaking the Law performed by Judas Priest

performed by Judas Priest Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1 performed by The Flaming Lips

Meanwhile, there are also instrumental covers of the following songs:

Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

by Journey I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor

by Gloria Gaynor Wonderwall by Oasis

The Electric State score

In addition to a soundtrack, the film also includes an original score composed by Alan Silvestri. You can find the full track listing below:

We're Always Connected

The Year the World Changed

Do You Feel the Air On Your Face

Kid Cosmo Arrives

It's Time to Zoom

The Dr with the Glasses

Power Save Mode

Not Some Spring Break Hot Spot

He's Marked for Deactivation

Scavenger Bots

See Where The Day Takes Us

The Cradle of a New Mechanized Civilization

Kid Cosmo Movie Night

Nothing But Oil Stains and Screws

What's the Call Pops

The Butcher of Schenectady

Consequences

You're Not Alone

Here's Johnny

Poor Taco

God Bless America

It's Coming from Me

We're Running Out of Time

The Day Is Ours

We Live

