David Corenswet (Netflix's Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) have been cast as Superman and Lois Lane, replacing Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in the iconic comic book roles.

Superman: Legacy writer-director Gunn, who is also co-head of DC Studios, responded to a post on Threads which gave the film a speculative, unofficial synopsis.

It read: "Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

Gunn took to the Meta-owned social media platform to issue the following correction: "Not sure where this logline came from. I didn’t write it. It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I’ve said in the past).

"But I wouldn’t describe the plot this way [and] I wouldn’t call Clark a cub reporter. He’s a thirty-year-old full-on reporter."

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker did corroborate another element of the post, however, which stated that Superman: Legacy would commence filming in March 2024.

Gunn added: "Yeah, we shoot in March. I’m grateful every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times - [and] if we had we’d never make July 2025."

The Superman: Legacy cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as the title character's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, while Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Nathan Fillion will portray DC heroes Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific and Green Lantern (Guy Gardner).

Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

