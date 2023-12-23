Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ramsey made his thoughts known about if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not: "100 per cent, [it is]. No question about it at all. Like, people argue that it's not a Christmas film but there are too many Christmas references. Like, there's far too many.

"It's scattered throughout the entire film. It's not just sat there and never mentioned again. It's fully thick of Christmas. It's 100 per cent a Christmas film and I won't hear anything against it."

From rooftop escapes to walking over shattered glass, The Unofficial Science of Die Hard will see Chowdhry and Ramsey put all of the epic Die Hard stunts to the test, alongside engineer Zoe Laughlin who will scientifically asses the stunts.

As viewers will see, Ramsey had an absolute blast doing the stunts and he revealed which ones he wish he could do all over again.

He told RadioTimes.com: "I was like a kid at Christmas. This is 100 per cent my cup of tea and back in the day I've skydived twice, bungee jumped. I've done loads of stuff so when they were like, 'Will you jump off this massive 10-metre crane onto one of those inflatable pillows?, I was like, 'Absolutely'. I must've done that about five or six times. I was like, 'Can I do it again?'. It was class."

Chris Ramsey. Matt Frost/Sky UK Matt Frost/Sky UK

It was a no-brainer for Ramsey to take part in the stunt show when the opportunity came around, especially given that Die Hard is one of his favourite films.

"I watch Die Hard every year. It's my wrapping presents film, so when I wrap Rosie's presents and presents for various people it goes on every single time," he explained.

"I'll get myself an afternoon and I shut myself away in the room, I put Die Hard on, I wrap the presents and if it's been an extremely lucky year for my wife and me, sometimes Die Hard 2 goes on. I could quote the entire film. I know it word for word. It was a no brainer when they asked us to do it."

The Unofficial Science of Die Hard premieres on Sky Max on Saturday 23rd December at 8:10pm.

