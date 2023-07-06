The two of them get off on the wrong foot, with an early encounter at a royal wedding leading to a physical altercation which ends in the messy destruction of a lavish wedding cake (see above).

However, they reconcile shortly after, and it isn't long before their friendship begins to blossom into something more.

Check out the first trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue now:

Red, White & Royal Blue follows recent LGBTQ+ hits Heartstopper and Young Royals, which have dealt with similar themes and premises, so there's every chance this will be a similarly gargantuan success.

The feature also stars Uma Thurman as the first female president of the United States (as well as Alex's mother), while Stephen Fry portrays a fictional king of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms.

The cast of Red, White & Blue also includes Sarah Shahi (Black Adam), Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Ellie Bamber (Willow) and Malcolm Atobrah (Rye Lane), with playwright Matthew Lopez serving as director and screenwriter.

The romantic comedy looks to be sticking closely to the source material, which became a New York Times bestseller upon release, while it also picked up Best Debut and Best Romance at the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards.

Red, White & Royal Blue is coming to Prime Video on Friday 11th August 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

