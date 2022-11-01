The series follows teenage heir to the throne Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) as he navigates a prestigious private school called Hillerska, where he falls in love with fellow pupil Simon (Omar Rudberg).

The second season of LGBTQ+ drama Young Royals has dropped on Netflix , with die-hard fans already busy bingeing their way through the six new episodes.

They are forced to keep their relationship a secret, but when their sex tape is leaked, they find themselves at the centre of a media circus which ultimately drives them apart.

Young Royals season 2 revisits their relationship weeks later and sees Wilhelm attempt to mend the bridges that were burned in the last semester. Will there be another chapter for this forbidden romance?

Here's everything we know so far about a possible Young Royals season 3.

Will there be Young Royals season 3?

Netflix is yet to announce whether Young Royals has been renewed for season 3 or cancelled, but we can expect to hear a verdict in the coming weeks.

As we have seen, the streaming service closely monitors viewership of its original shows over the first month, with total minutes logged and completion rates being key factors in whether a show gets picked up.

As such, if you're a big Young Royals fan and are keen to see more, the best thing you can do is help spread the word that new episodes are out.

If Young Royals were to be renewed for a third season, we could realistically expect it to drop in autumn 2023, with the gap between the first two being just over a year.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Young Royals season 3?

If Young Royals were to be renewed for season 3, it would make sense for series leads Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg to return as star-crossed lovers Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson.

We could also see more from their shared rival August of Årnäs (played by Malte Gårdinger), second cousin to Prince Wilhelm and prominent figure at Hillerska.

Rounding out the Young Royals cast are Frida Argento as Simon's sister Sara, and Nikita Uggla as fellow student Felice, while prolific Swedish actor Pernilla August (The Phantom Menace) plays Queen Kristina.

More like this

Young Royals season 3 plot theories

Young Royals season 2. Netflix

It's open to speculation exactly where the story of Young Royals could go next if the series returns, but the show will have to pick up from the dramatic events of the season 2 finale.

The focus is likely to remain squarely on Prince Wilhelm and Simon, as viewers have become so heavily invested in their romance over the episodes we've seen so far.

The first season asked Wilhelm to make a choice between love and duty, with that theme likely to continue running through any future storylines as the young heir is faced with the realities of being a public figure.

Is there a Young Royals season 3 trailer?

Not yet! We'll update this page once we know the fate of Young Royals on Netflix, and the moment any new footage drops.

For now, why not refresh your memory with the season 1 trailer?

Young Royals seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.