Season 2 of the LGBTQ+ drama picks up following the school's winter break. Wilhelm is looking to get revenge on August following the shocking end to season 1, and is trying to win back Simon's trust. However, in doing so he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy.

Netflix's Swedish-language teen drama Young Royals is back for a second season, with all of the central cast returning for more friendships, secrets and revenge at Hillerska Boarding School.

The series once again stars Edvin Ryding, Nikita Uggla and Omar Rudberg, but who do each of them play and who else stars in the Netflix drama?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Young Royals.

Edvin Ryding plays Prince Wilhelm

Netflix

Who is Prince Wilhelm? Wilhelm is the youngest son of Queen Kristina and the heir to the Swedish throne following the death of his brother. After he got into a fight, he was sent to Hillerska Boarding School.

What else has Edvin Ryding been in? Ryding is a Swedish actor who known for appearing in the series Gåsmamman and for dubbing English language films and shows in Swedish such as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Don't Look Up and Paddington 2.

Nikita Uggla plays Felice Ehrencrona

Netflix

Who is Felice Ehrencrona? Felice is a childhood friend of Wilhelm who comes from royal birth, and is popular at Hillerska Boarding School.

What else has Nikita Uggla been in? Young Royals is Uggla's first on-screen role.

Omar Rudberg plays Simon Eriksson

Netflix

Who is Simon Eriksson? Simon is a student at Hillerska Boarding School who in season 1 developed a relationship with Wilhelm, although the two have currently parted ways.

What else has Omar Rudberg been in? Rudberg is a Venezuelan-Swedish singer, with Young Royals being his first on-screen acting role.

Malte Gårdinger plays August of Årnäs

Netflix

Who is August of Årnäs? August is Wilhelm's distant cousin. He is tasked with helping Wilhem after he joins Hillerska Boarding School, but at the end of the first season he outed his relationship with Simon.

What else has Malte Gårdinger been in? Gårdinger is a Swedish actor known for appearing in the film Triangle of Sadness and the series Morden i Sandhamn and Gåsmamman.

Frida Argento plays Sara Eriksson

Netflix

Who is Sara Eriksson? Sara is Simon's sister and a good friend of Felice's who seems to be developing a relationship with August. She has been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD.

What else has Frida Argento been in? Young Royals is Argento's second on-screen role, having previously appeared in the Swedish series Nattryttarna.

Pernilla August plays Queen Kristina

Netflix

Who is Queen Kristina? Kristina is the Queen of Sweden and Prince Wilhelm's mother.

What else has Pernilla August been in? August is a Swedish actor known for appearing in Händelser vid vatten, The Best Intentions and The Investigation, while she has also voiced Shmi Skywalker in Swedish dubs of Star Wars films and series.

