❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Young Royals season 3 soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix drama
From Graham Lake to Seinabo Sey.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 10 issues for £10
Published: Wednesday, 13 March 2024 at 0:06 pm
The season 3 finale will arrive on Monday 18th March, so we'll update this page then.
Young Royals season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1
- DUST - Elliphant
- C'est la Vie - Graham Lake Edit
- Ghost - Lea Kampmann
- Scream - WTRGRL, Zhone
- Sweating - Alewya
Episode 2
- Bad Girls Don't Cry - Universal Production Music
- Nattbuss - Fricky
- Bring It On - Nathaniel Freeman, Vanda Bernadeau, Taylor McCoy
- Set Me Free - Nicolas Boscovic
- I'm a Queen - Universal Production Music
- Say Less - Graham Lake
- I Do - Jána
- Extreme Clubbing - Jean-François Berger
- Fool In Love - River
Episode 3
- Favors - Fig Tape
- Classic - Sencha Green
- Bye Bye - Haiku Hands, Ribongia
- Do It - Total Ape
- Not Forever - Popsicle
- Noche De Sateo - Taichu
- Someone New - Apotech
- Dream - Seinabo Sey
- Uti var hage - Traditional, Göteborgs Gosskör, Fredrik Sixten
- Show It Off - Universal Production Music
Read more:
Episode 4
- Why - Bjoern
- Rise Up Let's Go - Amy McKnight
- Outrageous - The K!X
- Where - Camille Beluze
- Watcha Gonna Do? - Zac Porter, Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner
- Holy Moly - Binki
- Barefoot - Absent Chronicles
Episode 5
- Wizz - Coucou Chloe
- Settlin' or Sleepin' Around - Trapper Schoepp
- Lonely - Moyka
- Wet White Tee Shirt (Side A) - Upsahl
- Bilagers Musiquen, Drottningholmsmusique: Andante - Johan Helmich Roman, Uppsala Chamber Orchestra
- Arcade - Duncan Laurence
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Young Royals is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
More like this
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Advertisement
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement