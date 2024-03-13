Young Royals has returned to Netflix for its third and final season, delivering plenty of drama and a tracklist full of great music.

From Graham Lake to Seinabo Sey, read on for your full rundown of the music in the first five episodes.

The season 3 finale will arrive on Monday 18th March, so we'll update this page then.

Young Royals season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1

  • DUST - Elliphant
  • C'est la Vie - Graham Lake Edit
  • Ghost - Lea Kampmann
  • Scream - WTRGRL, Zhone
  • Sweating - Alewya
Simon and Wilhelm floating and partially submerged in water, with only their faces visible above it
Omar Rudberg as Simon, Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm in Young Royals. Johan Paulin/Netflix

Episode 2

  • Bad Girls Don't Cry - Universal Production Music
  • Nattbuss - Fricky
  • Bring It On - Nathaniel Freeman, Vanda Bernadeau, Taylor McCoy
  • Set Me Free - Nicolas Boscovic
  • I'm a Queen - Universal Production Music
  • Say Less - Graham Lake
  • I Do - Jána
  • Extreme Clubbing - Jean-François Berger
  • Fool In Love - River

Episode 3

Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon in Young Royals.
Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon in Young Royals. Robert Eldrim/Netflix
  • Favors - Fig Tape
  • Classic - Sencha Green
  • Bye Bye - Haiku Hands, Ribongia
  • Do It - Total Ape
  • Not Forever - Popsicle
  • Noche De Sateo - Taichu
  • Someone New - Apotech
  • Dream - Seinabo Sey
  • Uti var hage - Traditional, Göteborgs Gosskör, Fredrik Sixten
  • Show It Off - Universal Production Music

Read more:

Episode 4

  • Why - Bjoern
  • Rise Up Let's Go - Amy McKnight
  • Outrageous - The K!X
  • Where - Camille Beluze
  • Watcha Gonna Do? - Zac Porter, Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner
  • Holy Moly - Binki
  • Barefoot - Absent Chronicles

Episode 5

  • Wizz - Coucou Chloe
  • Settlin' or Sleepin' Around - Trapper Schoepp
  • Lonely - Moyka
  • Wet White Tee Shirt (Side A) - Upsahl
  • Bilagers Musiquen, Drottningholmsmusique: Andante - Johan Helmich Roman, Uppsala Chamber Orchestra
  • Arcade - Duncan Laurence

Young Royals is available to stream on Netflix.

