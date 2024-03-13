The season 3 finale will arrive on Monday 18th March, so we'll update this page then.

Young Royals season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1

DUST - Elliphant

C'est la Vie - Graham Lake Edit

Ghost - Lea Kampmann

Scream - WTRGRL, Zhone

Sweating - Alewya

Omar Rudberg as Simon, Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm in Young Royals. Johan Paulin/Netflix

Episode 2

Bad Girls Don't Cry - Universal Production Music

Nattbuss - Fricky

Bring It On - Nathaniel Freeman, Vanda Bernadeau, Taylor McCoy

Set Me Free - Nicolas Boscovic

I'm a Queen - Universal Production Music

Say Less - Graham Lake

I Do - Jána

Extreme Clubbing - Jean-François Berger

Fool In Love - River

Episode 3

Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon in Young Royals. Robert Eldrim/Netflix

Favors - Fig Tape

Classic - Sencha Green

Bye Bye - Haiku Hands, Ribongia

Do It - Total Ape

Not Forever - Popsicle

Noche De Sateo - Taichu

Someone New - Apotech

Dream - Seinabo Sey

Uti var hage - Traditional, Göteborgs Gosskör, Fredrik Sixten

Show It Off - Universal Production Music



Episode 4

Why - Bjoern

Rise Up Let's Go - Amy McKnight

Outrageous - The K!X

Where - Camille Beluze

Watcha Gonna Do? - Zac Porter, Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner

Holy Moly - Binki

Barefoot - Absent Chronicles

Episode 5

Wizz - Coucou Chloe

Settlin' or Sleepin' Around - Trapper Schoepp

Lonely - Moyka

Wet White Tee Shirt (Side A) - Upsahl

Bilagers Musiquen, Drottningholmsmusique: Andante - Johan Helmich Roman, Uppsala Chamber Orchestra

Arcade - Duncan Laurence

