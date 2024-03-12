In season 1, a leaked sex tape starring the frisky pair put their relationship in jeopardy, and then they broke up completely in season two. That is, until Wilhelm publicly came out to the country in a moving declaration of love for Simon. With the third and final season now upon us, will the prince get his happy ending or is this star-crossed romance doomed to fail?

The answer to that won't be clear until Netflix releases the very last episode of Young Royals, which it's cheekily kept hidden away from us even now like a royal state secret. But look, we get it. Wil and Simon, AKA #Wilmon, are endgame for a whole generation of LGBTQ+ fans who are desperate to see the couple end up happy together, and that's not just the case in Sweden.

Across two seasons, only 12 episodes in total, Young Royals has already resonated worldwide with a story that transcends language – and people too lazy to read subtitles – by tapping into young queer love with kindness and some much-needed authenticity.

Like the Norwegian Skam, this show's spiritual forebear in so many ways, Young Royals feels real in a way that many other teen shows do not, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ experiences. From the casting of young actors who actually look their age, like someone you could genuinely meet in a real-life school, to the adorably awkward way Wil and Simon fumble through their affections, the show captures queer teen experiences with a rare honesty.

There are coy smiles and secret glances and there are also super horny makeout sessions that shift Young Royals towards the older end of the YA spectrum, but there's nothing glossy or even seedy about the way this is all handled. Wil and Simon fall in love just like most of us did at that age, or at least those of us who felt comfortable enough to explore same-sex relationships at a point in our lives that's often tricky to navigate. In that regard, Young Royals also appeals to older viewers too as a kind of wish fulfilment in much the same way that Heartstopper does.

It's remarkable just how in tune Young Royals is with real life given how the series revolves around the struggles of an actual prince at an extremely posh boarding school. The trick here is how the writing circumvents this potentially elitist setup by positioning class difference as an obstacle for Wil and Simon to navigate rather than something to aspire to.

Kit Connor as Nick and Joe Locke as Charlie in Heartstopper season 2. Netflix

Heartstopper is more grounded with its regular school setting yet it's arguably less realistic when it comes to sex and also homophobia, something that Young Royals pays particular attention to in season 3. That's not to say this twee, innocent outlook is intrinsically bad in this context though. For many teenagers, especially queer kids, smaller forms of affection like a heartfelt hug or secret hold-handing resonate more than the drug-fuelled horniness of Euphoria or the bizarre tickle-fests in Riverdale.

Where the shared appeal of Heartstopper and Young Royals crosses over is in how the emotions that bubble under the surface of all this teen longing are foregrounded with a great deal of nuance. In both real life and the world of TV, YA thoughts and feelings are often dismissed or overlooked as childish, but not in these two shows.

Here, teen pain and awkwardness and also the euphoric joy of being swept up in love are given space to breathe and be explored, whether it's through Nick's coming out and Charlie's eating disorder or Wilhelm's grief and Simon's defiance.

Omar Rudberg as Simon and Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm in Young Royals. Johan Paulin/Netflix

It's no wonder that there are countless social media accounts dedicated to Young Royals and Heartstopper as well. Because to the diehard fans invested in these relationships, Wil and Simon and Nick and Charlie exist beyond just the page or screen. They matter because the feelings involved are real, even if the characters are not.

And that's why Young Royals will continue to resonate long after season 3 has ended and #Wilmon (hopefully) get to enjoy the happy ending they've always deserved. Because the fans deserve a happy ending for themselves as well, especially queer kids who don't have it easy by any means, even now in 2024.

