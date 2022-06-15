My Policeman trailer sees Harry Styles caught between two lovers

Based on Bethan Roberts's 2012 novel of the same name , the film tells the story of Tom Burgess (Styles), a gay policeman living in Brighton in 1957 who hides his sexuality due to the constraints of the time.

Amazon has given fans a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated film My Policeman – the upcoming romantic drama starring Harry Styles.

Tom marries Marion (The Crown's Emma Corrin), a schoolteacher who is infatuated by him, while also maintaining a secret love affair with Patrick (Luther's David Dawson), a museum curator.

Released by Amazon Studios on Wednesday (15th June 2022), the teaser trailer gives fans a first look at the complicated love triangle.

The clip shows Tom and Patrick in a museum gazing at a piece of art. “So how does it make you feel?” Patrick asks.

“I can sense the waves, know how strong they are – like swimming in rough surf. You feel they could crush you or take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you,” the men can be heard saying in voiceover. And we have a feeling that they’re talking about more than just the painting...

Alongside Styles, Corrin and Dawson, the cast is rounded out by Linus Roache (Homeland), Gina McKee (Phantom Thread) and Rupert Everett (Shrek 2), who portray older versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick respectively.

My Policeman isn't the only major movie to feature Styles in a leading role this year.

The star is also playing the lead in Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles in My Policeman Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty

Styles, who made his MCU debut with last year's Eternals, previously lifted the lid on the sex scenes in his upcoming films.

Talking to Roman Kemp on Capital FM back in April 2022, Styles was asked about which film it would be safe to watch with your parents.

"I don't know if you can watch either with your parents. I'm gonna have to do another one," he admitted.

My Policeman will release on 4th November 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.