Oscars weekend is here – and there's a great deal of anticipation in the air as we wait to find out which films are going to take home the top prizes.

Of course, before you tune in to the ceremony, you might still have some catching up to do in terms of watching the nominated films – and the good news is that many of the movies up for awards are already available to watch in the comfort of your own home.

Of the 10 movies up for the coveted Best Picture award, seven of them are currently streaming, on a combination of subscription services such as Netflix and Prime Video and premium video-on-demand channels. You can find all the details below.

Meanwhile, the other three Best Picture nominees not listed below – Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, and Women Talking – are still showing in cinemas, so you have the chance to watch them before the big night.

And there are numerous films nominated in other categories – such as Aftersun, Turning Red, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – that are also showing on various streamers.

Read on for all the details you need about how to watch the Oscar-nominated movies on streaming.

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

    Although Pádraic and Colm have been lifelong friends, they find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends the relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both. Martin McDonagh's black comedy, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, with Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan

    Disney+
    +3 more

  • Elvis

    Gospel-loving singer Elvis Presley witnesses America's bitter racial divisions while continuing to support performers such as BB King and Little Richard. Falling under the spell of teenager Priscilla, he builds a home at Graceland for his parents. However, while manager Colonel Tom Parker exerts a grip over his talented asset, Elvis must choose between fame and family. Baz Luhrmann's biopic, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge

    Sky Store
    +4 more

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

    The year is 1917 and Paul Baumer is filled with patriotic fervour about his country's role in the conflict. He lies about his age to enrol alongside friends but any excitement is quickly extinguished when Paul is handed the tattered uniform of another soldier and thrust into a trench.

    Netflix

  • Top Gun: Maverick

    Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns to the Top Gun Instructor programme where he must confront his past as he trains a group of younger pilots for a deadly mission. Among them is the son of "Maverick"'s deceased best friend, Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. Action drama, starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer and Bashir Salahuddin

    Sky Store
    +4 more

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

    A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Fantasy comedy, starring Michelle Yeoh

    Sky Store
    +3 more

  • TÁR

    Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Triangle of Sadness

    A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich. Comedy drama, starring Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

    Netflix

  • Blonde

    A fictionalised biopic of Norma Jeane Mortenson from childhood, where she suffers abuse at the hands of her emotionally volatile mother Gladys. As Norma blossoms into the screen siren that the world knows as Marilyn Monroe, she is chewed up by a studio system run by powerful men.

    Netflix

  • Glass Onion

    Detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to investigate a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his band of friends. Rian Johnson's comedy thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Edward Norton

    Netflix

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Still mourning the loss of their king T'Challa, the nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they are introduced to a new threat who goes by the name Namor. Marvel Studios' superhero sequel, starring Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira

    Disney+
    +3 more

  • To Leslie

    A West Texas single mother wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption. Drama, starring Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney and Stephen Root

    Google Play

  • Living

    During the 1950s, an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. Drama, starring Bill Nighy, Tom Burke and Aimee Lou Wood

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Aftersun

    Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't. Drama, starring Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal

    Sky Store
    +1 more

  • Navalny

    Follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return home.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • Turning Red

    Disney and Pixar's 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she suddenly turns into a giant red panda!

    Disney+
    +3 more

  • The Quiet Girl

    Rural Ireland 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.

    Sky Store
    +2 more

  • The Batman

    When a masked terrorist known as The Riddler starts murdering seemingly innocent people, Batman puts his detective work to the test and starts investigating on the streets of Gotham. While doing so, he unravels a bigger picture and a larger threat to the residents of the city. Matt Reeves' comic-book drama, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano

    Sky Store
    +3 more

  • The Whale

    An Oscar-nominated Brendan Fraser stars as a reclusive, obese English teacher.

    Sky Store
    +2 more
