Of course, before you tune in to the ceremony , you might still have some catching up to do in terms of watching the nominated films – and the good news is that many of the movies up for awards are already available to watch in the comfort of your own home.

Oscars weekend is here – and there's a great deal of anticipation in the air as we wait to find out which films are going to take home the top prizes.

Of the 10 movies up for the coveted Best Picture award, seven of them are currently streaming, on a combination of subscription services such as Netflix and Prime Video and premium video-on-demand channels. You can find all the details below.

Meanwhile, the other three Best Picture nominees not listed below – Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, and Women Talking – are still showing in cinemas, so you have the chance to watch them before the big night.

And there are numerous films nominated in other categories – such as Aftersun, Turning Red, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – that are also showing on various streamers.

Read on for all the details you need about how to watch the Oscar-nominated movies on streaming.