How to watch Oscar-nominated movies on streaming
The Banshees of Inisherin
Although Pádraic and Colm have been lifelong friends, they find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends the relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both. Martin McDonagh's black comedy, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, with Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan
Elvis
Gospel-loving singer Elvis Presley witnesses America's bitter racial divisions while continuing to support performers such as BB King and Little Richard. Falling under the spell of teenager Priscilla, he builds a home at Graceland for his parents. However, while manager Colonel Tom Parker exerts a grip over his talented asset, Elvis must choose between fame and family. Baz Luhrmann's biopic, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge
All Quiet on the Western Front
The year is 1917 and Paul Baumer is filled with patriotic fervour about his country's role in the conflict. He lies about his age to enrol alongside friends but any excitement is quickly extinguished when Paul is handed the tattered uniform of another soldier and thrust into a trench.
Top Gun: Maverick
Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns to the Top Gun Instructor programme where he must confront his past as he trains a group of younger pilots for a deadly mission. Among them is the son of "Maverick"'s deceased best friend, Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. Action drama, starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer and Bashir Salahuddin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Fantasy comedy, starring Michelle Yeoh
TÁR
Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra.
Triangle of Sadness
A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich. Comedy drama, starring Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.
Blonde
A fictionalised biopic of Norma Jeane Mortenson from childhood, where she suffers abuse at the hands of her emotionally volatile mother Gladys. As Norma blossoms into the screen siren that the world knows as Marilyn Monroe, she is chewed up by a studio system run by powerful men.
Glass Onion
Detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to investigate a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his band of friends. Rian Johnson's comedy thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Edward Norton
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Still mourning the loss of their king T'Challa, the nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they are introduced to a new threat who goes by the name Namor. Marvel Studios' superhero sequel, starring Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira
To Leslie
A West Texas single mother wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption. Drama, starring Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney and Stephen Root
Living
During the 1950s, an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. Drama, starring Bill Nighy, Tom Burke and Aimee Lou Wood
Aftersun
Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't. Drama, starring Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal
Navalny
Follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return home.
Turning Red
Disney and Pixar's 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she suddenly turns into a giant red panda!
The Quiet Girl
Rural Ireland 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.
The Batman
When a masked terrorist known as The Riddler starts murdering seemingly innocent people, Batman puts his detective work to the test and starts investigating on the streets of Gotham. While doing so, he unravels a bigger picture and a larger threat to the residents of the city. Matt Reeves' comic-book drama, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano
The Whale
An Oscar-nominated Brendan Fraser stars as a reclusive, obese English teacher.