Gal Gadot teases her Evil Queen in Disney's new Snow White live-action remake
"It’s so delicious and delightful".
With Gal Gadot's latest film Heart of Stone having hit Netflix on Friday, the star has given a hint as to what fans can expect from her next role - playing the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White remake.
The film, which is set to arrive in cinemas in 2024 and stars West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the title role, will be a live action musical, with Gadot explaining this aspect of the film meant she had to audition for the role.
Speaking in a video for GQ, Gadot said: "It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while. They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So, for a month, I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song, and I got the part, and it was very exciting."
She continued: "It was so much to shoot because it’s so different from anything I’ve ever done. It’s so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical. I can't wait for you to watch this movie."
Gadot is of course best known for her roles as Wonder Woman in the DCEU and as Giselle in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as for appearing in films such as Death on the Nile and Red Notice
Disney previously revealed that the remake would be taking "a different approach" when it comes to the characters of the seven dwarves in the Snow White remake.
The studio said in a statement: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.
"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."
Snow White will be released in cinemas on 22nd March 2024. Heart of Stone is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
