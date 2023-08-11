In the new Netflix film Heart of Stone, Jamie Dornan takes on his most action-heavy role to date – playing the role of Parker, the head of an MI6 team on which Gal Gadot's Rachel Stone is serving.

Only, roughly halfway through the film, a major twist is sprung upon the audience and it emerges that Parker isn't quite the man he was claiming to be.

Instead, he is revealed as the main antagonist of the piece – and after shooting dead the rest of his team, the remainder of the film sees him attempt to take control of "The Heart", a cutting-edge piece of technology owned by the secret organisation Stone is covertly working for.

That twist means that Dornan is essentially playing two very different characters – or at least, two wildly different versions of the same character – in each half of the film.

And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release, he explained how much he enjoyed digging into the darker side of the character, revealing that he worked with director Tom Harper to further shape the character beyond what was written in the script.

“I mean, there's a fair amount on the page there," he said. "And certainly the sort of – without being too spoiler-ish – what's revealed about him and the journey he goes on was there to a point.

"But then Tom Harper and I had big chats about why Parker is the way he is and his sort of drive and his determination and what makes him tick. And you know, what makes him go on the journey, let's say, that he goes on in the script and really dig into the backstory of that."

He continued: "And it was probably very different, what we created, to what [screenwriter] Greg Rucka had written, or hadn't written but, like, had conceived when he wrote the script.

"So we had a lot of fun with that, and playing around with what could have led him to that point."

